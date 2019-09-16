Area Lawyer to Lead Series on Elder Law, Estate Planning at HCC

HOLYOKE — Attorney Karen Jackson of Jackson Law, an elder-law and estate-planning firm, will teach a series of classes at Holyoke Community College highlighting the latest developments in elder law and estate planning.

The six-hour course, called “Elder Law and Estate Planning: What You Need to Know,” will be presented in three two-hour sessions on Mondays, Oct. 7, 21, and 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $99.

“The course will explain the basic building blocks of an estate plan,” Jackson said. “From that foundation, we will also consider the various specialized trust documents that support this planning. I will clarify the probate-court process and what it means to probate a will. And I will explore current Medicare and MassHealth issues that are affecting seniors.”

In the first session, Jackson will explain each document in the core estate plan and discuss the problems that can occur when proper documents are not prepared before a loss of mental capacity or physical health or before sudden loss of life.

The second session will address trusts, the probate-court process, Medicare hot topics, and options for community care and home care. Jackson will provide pertinent information and details about each to assist attendees in their planning now.

In the third and final session, Jackson will introduce the various Medicaid programs that provide long-term skilled nursing-home care in Massachusetts and the financial assistance associated with each.

While participants may attend as many sessions as they choose, they must still pay the full course cost of $99. To register, call (413) 552-2500 or visit www.hcc.edu/bce.