Gov. Baker Appoints Joanne Marqusee to GCC Board of Trustees

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College (GCC) recently welcomed Joanne Marqusee, president and CEO of Cooley Dickinson Health Care (CDHC), to its board of trustees. One of 11 trustees, she was officially appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker on Aug. 30 and will replace former trustee Elizabeth Sillin.

Marqusee has been a respected healthcare leader for over three decades. Before coming to Cooley in 2014, she served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of Hallmark Health, after having spent 15 years at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston as senior vice president. With a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University, her career began in government, where she served in agencies including the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp. and the New York State Department of Health.

Well-known for its nursing and allied-health programs, “GCC is really important for the success and sustainability of healthcare. The population of adults 65 and older is expected to grow by nearly 15% in the next decade, and there is a growing need for enough staff and providers to carry us into the future,” Marqusee said, adding that she aims to strengthen the relationship between healthcare and academia.

“We are delighted to have Joanne appointed to our board,” said GCC President Yves Salomon-Fernandez. “Healthcare is so important to our region. We thank Governor Baker for keeping our board diverse and representative of the employers in the region.”

Added trustee Robert Cohn, “Joanne Marqusee is a perfect match for our diverse board of skillsets. As CEO of CDHC, she has proven skills in finance, strategic planning, and collaborating with all employees to ensure the best outcomes for all. These are the exact skills that work well for GCC. We are thrilled with her appointment.”

Marqusee said the college’s motto, “You Belong Here,” reflects her own long-held passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion. “I have tried to do a lot of work throughout my career on making sure people feel like they belong. My passion as a leader is in creating a culture of teamwork.”