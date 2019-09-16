Family Business Center Announces Two Events This Week

AMHERST — The Family Business Center’s (FBC) dinner forum on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke will address three issues that are critical to every business. The presenters are strategic partners of the FBC, including Ross Giombetti discussing “How to Not Go Off Track with Onboarding,” Lauren Ostberg of Bulkley Richardson on “Cybersecurity Is More Than Virus-protection Software,” and Tim Murphy of Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. on “Your Employee Handbook: Is It a Ticking Time Bomb?”

The Family Business Center’s morning workshop on Friday, Sept. 20 at South Hadley Public Library will show attendees how and why to build a great corporate culture. It will be presented by Elizabeth Solomon, longtime researcher and writer for Great Place to Work United States and a certified Daniel Goleman emotional intelligence coach; and Jim Young, who has had several leadership roles in private business and coaches leadership teams in transition, as well as helping people “find the gentle man in you.” The workshop is free to FBC members and partners and $40 for all other owners and key managers of Western Mass. closely held and family-owned companies.

To register for either event, visit fambizpv.com/calendar/index.html.