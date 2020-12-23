Arrha Credit Union Announces COVID-19 Bonus Pay and Extra Day Off

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, announced the organization has paid its staff a hazard-pay bonus for all their efforts during COVID-19.

“They are essential workers and continue to be vulnerable throughout this pandemic,” Ostrowski said. “Because of their dedication, resourcefulness, positive attitudes, amazing teamwork, exceptional member service, and commitment, we and the board of directors are honored to provide a hazard-pay bonus.

Arrha is also closing its branches on Saturday, Dec. 26 so employees can recharge and relax with their loved ones, he added. “They are being extra cautious and staying safe for their Arrha family and for our members. We are very grateful for their courageous efforts and proud of our staff.”