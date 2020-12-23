Bay Path University Community Donates to Christina’s House at Virtual Holiday Gathering

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s annual holiday party and employee-recognition event has been a long-standing tradition for faculty and staff. The pandemic prevented the normal gathering, but technology came to the rescue and provided a platform to connect remotely.

Highlights of the event include naming a charity to be the recipient of Bay Path’s generosity, as well as employee recognition for years of service at the university.

For 2020, the designated charity is Christina’s House, a Springfield-based nonprofit and Christ-centered ministry that provides transitional housing to meet the needs of mothers and their children who are homeless or near-homeless. More important, Christina’s House provides emotional, spiritual, physical, and education support as families transition from homelessness to permanent, stable living environments.

“Christina’s House is honored to have been chosen by Bay Path University as their charity of choice to give back to this holiday season,” said Shannon Mumblo, executive director of Christina’s House. “Our missions are so much aligned, empowering others to be leaders and realize their dreams through education. It is only through the support and generosity of our community that our mission continues to thrive during these unprecedented times. We are grateful to each and every person who has made a donation this holiday season; you are helping to change lives for generations to come. God bless you, and thank you.”

To donate to Christina’s House, visit www.christinashouse.org or mail a gift to Christina’s House, 38 Madison Ave., Springfield, MA 01105.