Aegis Energy, EDF Group President Named 2020 Energy and Environmental Leader

HOLYOKE — Lee Vardakas, president of Aegis Energy, EDF Group, a leading provider of co-generation technology, has been named a 2020 Energy and Environmental Leader.

For the past eight years, this award has celebrated substantial and measurable environmental impacts and the trailblazers who achieved them. Only 100 people per year are chosen to receive this honor.

“I am proud to have even been considered for this award,” Vardakas said. “This is a true testament that what we are doing makes a difference.”

Vardakas was appointed president in 2013 and has been instrumental in Aegis Energy’s success as a leader in co-generation in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions. With more than three decades of experience in the combined-heat-and-power industry, he is well-qualified to create and guide the vision for the growing company and is a sought-after resource for policymakers and regulators in the distributed-energy industry.

“I am excited to be among a list of amazing leaders in the environmental and energy profession,” he said. “At Aegis Energy, we strive to provide innovative solutions to manage the energy performance of buildings while working to reduce their carbon footprint. We continue to work with our clients to provide sustainable energy solutions, leaving the world a better place.”