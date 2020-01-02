Arrha’s Michael Ostrowski Teaches Financial Literacy to High-school Students

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, recently taught financial literacy to high-school students at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield. In this new program, Ostrowski spoke about how one’s credit score affects buying a car or home, how to balance a checkbook, budgeting, and costs to own and manage a home. He also spoke about careers in banking and other financial issues facing a young person after schooling is complete.

The feedback from the students included the realization of costs, budgeting, managing credit, and making prudent financial decisions.

“It is critical to prepare students for real life — for students to think about and develop their financial future and life early,” Ostrowski said, adding that Arrha Credit Union continues to work with local high schools on creating financial-literacy programs.