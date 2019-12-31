PeoplesBank Announces 11 Promotions

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has announced the promotions of several key associates.

Alexander Hoyo has been promoted to data management and analytics officer. He has more than seven years of analytics and banking experience. In his new position, he will oversee and participate in the construction and maintenance of reliable, secure, and innovative information systems to support the organization’s data needs. He is responsible for the day-to-day management of the analytics team as it facilitates the acquisition of information from multiple sources and manages the custodianship and distribution of information to business units in a useful and consumable manner.

Clare Ladue has been promoted to assistant vice president, banking center regional manager in the Holyoke region. She has more than 25 years of financial-services and banking experience. In her new position, she will oversee the growth and development of banking-center associates and customer relationships within the defined region.

Amos McLeod III has been promoted to assistant vice president, commercial credit officer. He has more than 18 years of financial-services and banking experience. In his new position, he will underwrite new loan requests, review existing borrowing relationships, and assist with training junior credit analysts.

Jeanna Misischia has been promoted to customer solutions officer. She has more than 20 years of financial-services and banking experience. In her new position, she will have oversight of the bank’s call center and VideoBanker staff as well as day-to-day operations of both departments.

Patricia O’Brien has been promoted to assistant vice president, consumer lending. She has more than 21 years of financial-services and banking experience. In her new position, she will assist in running the daily operations of the residential underwriting department, as well as analyzing residential and consumer applications.

Cassandra Pierce has been promoted to vice president, data management and analytics. She has more than 18 years of data-management and banking experience. In her new position, she will lead the data management and analytics team in constructing and maintaining effective, reliable, secure, and innovative information systems to support the organization’s data needs. She will also provide leadership for effective strategic and tactical planning in the use of information, and will oversee the acquisition of information from one or more sources and manage the custodianship and the distribution of that information to those who need it in a useful and consumable manner.

Mike Raposo has been promoted to digital marketing officer. He has more than seven years of financial-services and banking experience. In his new position, he is responsible for end-to-end management of all digital platforms, including website content and improvements, outbound e-mail marketing, digital message boards in 21 banking-center locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, online banking advertising, as well as related analytics and analysis.

Christopher Scott has been promoted to assistant vice president, portfolio manager. He has more than eight years of financial-services and banking experience. In his new position, he will continue to support relationship managers in addition to managing his own commercial portfolio.

Tracy Sicbaldi has been promoted to vice president, commercial and institutional banking. She has more than 30 years of financial-services and banking experience. In her new position, she will identify, develop, and manage new municipal, commercial, and institutional deposit relationships.

Karen Sinopoli has been promoted to first vice president, controller. She has more than 15 years of financial-services and banking experience. In her new position, she will maintain the financial records of the bank in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, supervise all accounting and financial-reporting functions of the bank and its subsidiaries, and prepare all requisite corporate tax filings to conform with federal and state law.

Aaron Sundberg has been promoted to assistant vice president, portfolio manager. He has more than 10 years of financial-services and banking experience.