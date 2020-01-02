Greenfield Savings Bank Promotes Hector Toledo

GREENFIELD — Hector Toledo has been promoted to vice president and branch distribution network officer at Greenfield Savings Bank. In his new position, he is responsible for overseeing all the GSB branch office operations and the GSB Customer Service Center, located in Turners Falls. He joined the bank in 2018 as office sales manager at the Hadley office.

“Hector joined us with more than 30 years of experience in banking,” said John Howland, president and CEO of Greenfield Savings Bank. “His commitment to the highest standards of customer service and his life-long volunteering for the community match our bank’s core values.”

Toledo has an associate degree in business management from Springfield Technical Community College and has completed the Commercial Lender Management School Program in Boston. He is a member of the board of trustees at Baystate Health, including serving as finance committee chair, on the community advisory council, and as an executive committee member. He was recently appointed to the board of trustees of Greenfield Community College and has previously served on the board of directors of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.