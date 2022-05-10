Asnuntuck Offers Two Free Courses to High School Students This Summer 

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College is offering area students a free opportunity to enroll in credit courses at the college this summer.

Rising juniors and seniors are encouraged to participate. The college will be offering a four credit MED 133 Clinical Medical Assisting course. It will be hybrid, with classes being offered on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m., with students also responsible for online learning. It will be offered June 28 through July 29. MED133 offers entry level theory and skills as it pertains to the field of medical assisting. Students will be responsible for the purchase/rental of textbook and the purchase of a stethoscope and blood pressure kit (available for less than $30 online).

The textbook is used for two other courses at Asnuntuck. High school students can consider utilizing Asnuntuck’s free High School Partnership Program to take additional courses in their junior and senior year and utilize the same textbook.

The second course, also offered to rising high school juniors and seniors, will be the three-credit BMG 202 Principles of Management. Students will only need to purchase or rent a used or new textbook for that course. This course, also hybrid, will require students to be on campus on Wednesday evenings from 6-9 p.m. Students will be responsible to do the remainder of their work online. The course will concentrate on the human side of management and case studies will be a major part of the course. It will run from June 29 to July 29.

Contact Julie Cotnoir ([email protected]) for additional information on how to apply.