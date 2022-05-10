Free Line-cook Training Course Starts June 6 at HCC  

HOLYOKE — This summer, Holyoke Community College will be running a free, one-month, intensive line-cook training course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute.

The course runs Monday through Friday, June 6 to July 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute is located at 164 Race St. in downtown Holyoke.

The program is designed for those already in the restaurant industry who want to upgrade their skills as well as unemployed or underemployed individuals interested in starting a new career in the restaurant industry.

“This may be a perfect option for anyone who loves cooking, is thinking about a career as a professional chef, or wants to gain some professional skills in the kitchen,” said HCC assistant project coordinator Maureen McGuinness.

The program is being taught both online and in person at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute. Participants will learn all the essential competencies they need to become successful line cooks: knife skills; how to prepare stocks, soups, sauces, desserts, poultry, fish and meat; culinary math and measurements; moist/dry heat cooking methods; as well as workplace soft skills, such as building a resume and searching for jobs.

Offered as part of HCC’s Business & Workforce Development division, the line-cook course is free to qualifying applicants.

For more information or to register, call (413) 552-2500 or email to [email protected].