Top Banner

Daily News

Sears Elected First Vice President of the National Association of REALTORS® 

By 268

 
SPRINGFIELD — Kevin M. Sears, AHWD, C2EX, of Springfield, has been elected 2023 first vice president of the National Association of REALTORS®. The election took place at the NAR board of directors meeting. 
Sears is a broker/partner of Sears Real Estate, specializing in single-family brokerage and property management. He has served NAR in numerous capacities, including as a president’s liaison in 2019 and as NAR vice president of Government Affairs in 2017. 

He has a long history of serving in volunteer leadership positions. He served as the 2010 President of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS® (MAR) and state REALTOR® of the Year in 2006. He has been a member of the MAR Board of Directors since 2000. 

The REALTOR® Association of Pioneer Valley (RAPV) elected Sears as president in 2005 and named him REALTOR® of the Year in 2006. He has also served as a Chair of a number of the association’s committees. 

Tags:

Related Posts

Eastern States Exposition Taps White Lion to Brew Its Centennial Ale

By

Lawyer on the Line Event Slated for May 20

By

Bay Path Physician Assistant Class Scores 100% Pass Rate on National Exam

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis