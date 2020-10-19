Attorney Meaghan Murphy Joins Skoler, Abbott & Presser

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Meaghan Murphy recently joined Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., a labor and employment law firm serving employers in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Murphy has more than six years of experience in general litigation and labor and employment law. She will advise clients regarding all employment-related matters, including, but not limited to, compliance with state, federal, and local laws, and discipline of employees. She will also create workplace policies for clients and represent them in various forums, including at the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, government agencies, and in state and federal court.

“We are delighted to have Meg join our firm. She offers the experience and skill our clients expect from us,” attorney Marylou Fabbo said. “She is hardworking, passionate about her work, and dedicated to her clients.”

Murphy is a graduate of Amherst College and received her law degree from Western New England University School of Law. She was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Star list in 2018 and 2019. She has also been an active volunteer with Hampden County Big Brothers Big Sisters since 2018.