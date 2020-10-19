Summerlin Floors Awarded Woman-owned Business Certificate

AMHERST — Summerlin Floors has been awarded the official woman-owned business certificate from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs.

Summerlin Floors has been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, completing the certification process and reaching its goal of achieving the woman-owned business certificate, along with announcing a new scholarship that will be awarded to a woman of color.

To achieve WBENC certification, woman-owned businesses complete a formal documentation and site-visit process administered by one of WBENC’s 14 regional partner organizations. The WBENC certification gives woman-owned businesses the ability to compete for real-time business opportunities provided by WBENC corporate members and government agencies.

Applicants must answer pre-qualifying questions in order to determine if the minimum requirements for certification are met. To be certified, management and daily operation must be controlled by one or more women. WBENC uses a two-part process to ensure that the applicant company meets WBENC standards. This includes a thorough review of the documentation presented and a site-visit interview with the female owner or owners.

WBENC certification validates that Summerlin Floors is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. Its goal is to ensure women business owners have access to the education, support, and tools they need to grow and succeed — a goal similar to that of Summerlin Floors, as Summerlin aims to expand the available opportunities that exist for students in the local community. To give back to the community and future generations, the company launched a new scholarship last month, awarding a $2,500 scholarship to a woman of color pursuing a degree in business at Greenfield Community College (GCC). For more information and to apply for this scholarship, contact the GCC Admissions Office at www.gcc.mass.edu/admissions or (413) 775-1801.

“The personal touch and culture I bring to my company is extremely important to me, and I’m grateful to be recognized for those efforts by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council,” said Ann Bronner, owner of Summerlin Floors. “This world-class woman-owned business certification will provide me with invaluable training and networking opportunities that’ll help me continue to make a positive impact on my company. We have an amazing team at Summerlin Floors, and it is a priority of mine to make sure I create the best possible environment for them.”