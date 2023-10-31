Attorney Michael Fenton Named ‘Go To Lawyer’ by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced that Shareholder Michael Fenton has been named a Go To Lawyer in the area of Commercial Real Estate Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

Fenton joined the firm in 2012 and focuses his practice in the areas of commercial real estate, business planning, commercial finance, and estate planning. He represents principals in business formation and succession planning, businesses in the purchase and sale of enterprises, lenders and borrowers in commercial financing transactions, developers in the acquisition and permitting of projects, and individuals in establishing comprehensive and sophisticated estate plans.

With a background in taxes and a master’s degree in business administration, Fenton provides added value to clients with business-planning concerns. In addition, he has extensive land-use experience that includes zoning, subdivision, project permitting and environmental matters. A significant part of his practice revolves around estate planning, and he develops sophisticated estate plans to facilitate access to public services and the preservation of assets.

Debuted by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in 2020, Massachusetts Go To Lawyers showcases leaders in the Massachusetts legal community by practice area. A Go To Lawyer is a standout is his or her field with a long history of success. Go to Lawyers are nominated by their colleagues and selected by a panel from the publication.

Fenton is a graduate of Western New England University (WNE) School of Law, where he was a publishing editor of the Law Review and an Oliver Wendell Holmes full-tuition merit scholar. He is an adjunct professor for Corporate Finance at WNE School of Law, where he is also a board member of the Center for Social Justice. He serves on the Baystate Medical Center Community Advisory Council and has served as a member of the Springfield City Council since 2010.