Liberty Bank Hosts Clothing Drive for Suit Up Springfield, Dress for Success

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of November, Liberty Bank will host a clothing drive to support Suit Up Springfield and Dress for Success Western Massachusetts.

Donations of business attire may be dropped off at the Monarch Place security station on the first floor, Palazzo, Nosh, the Springfield Business Improvement District, or Tower Square. Boxes to collect clothing have been generously donated by AM Lithography Corp.

Suit Up Springfield accepts suits, shirts, ties, shoes, and outside coats. Dress for Success accepts dresses, suits, skirts, pants, shoes, outerwear, and jewelry. Donations will be accepted Nov. 1-30, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.