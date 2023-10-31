Home City Development Begins Construction on Amethyst Brook Apartments

PELHAM — Home City Development Inc. (HCDI) has begun construction of 34 new affordable apartments on a previously developed site in Pelham. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at 20 Amherst Road, Pelham. Elected officials, funders, and project partners will speak. Parking for the event is at 2 South Valley Road, Pelham.

“Commencement of construction of Amethyst Brook Apartments marks a significant investment in the town of Pelham,” said Peter Serafino, HCDI’s director of Real Estate Development. “Home City Development thanks Governor Healey, Senator Joanne Comerford, and state Representatives Aaron Saunders and Mindy Domb, who delivered the resources to produce much-needed, new affordable housing. The Pelham Select Board and numerous town boards and committees have been incredibly supportive of the project. Local support for Amethyst Brook Apartments has been key to reaching this milestone. The need for all types of new housing throughout our region is well-documented, and the town of Pelham has stepped up to make this development come to fruition.”

Consisting of one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental apartments in two buildings, Amethyst Brook Apartments provides modern amenities in a quiet, rural setting for households earning up to 60% of area median income. The buildings are designed to meet Energy Star and Passive House energy-performance standards. The property will contain charging stations for electric vehicles and roof-mounted solar panels. Along with local jobs, construction spending, and increased property taxes, this professionally managed property is expected to make significant contributions to the town of Pelham.

HCDI was awarded most of the project funding from the Commonwealth’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. In addition, HCDI received Community Preservation Act funds from the town of Pelham and construction and permanent loans from Easthampton Savings Bank. Other funders include Community Economic Development Assistance Corp., Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp., and Dorfman Capital.

The development team includes Architecture Environment Life; Western Builders; development consultant Gerry Joseph; Tierney Development Services; Berkshire Design Group; Shatz, Schwartz, and Fentin, P.C.; Klein-Hornig LLP; O’Reilly, Talbot and Okun; and many other partners.