Berkshire Bank Seeks Applicants for NeXt Gen Scholars Program

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank announced the 2019 NeXt Gen Scholars scholarship awards program. Through this program, any individual planning to attend a two- or four-year college or technical school in the fall of 2019 will have an opportunity to receive one of 40 scholarships. A total of $100,000 in scholarship money will be awarded by the Berkshire Bank Foundation to those who live or attend school where Berkshire Bank has a presence in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The NeXt Gen Scholar recipients will embody academic excellence while sharing Berkshire Bank’s commitment to community service and volunteerism. Applications will be evaluated based on the individual’s record of volunteer service, academic success, and financial need. Applicants must have a minimum GPA of a 3.0 and a household income under $100,000 (or individual income of $50,000) to be eligible to apply. Each NeXt Gen Scholar will receive $2,500 in funding to support their education efforts. A team of more than 200 Berkshire Bank employee volunteers will review the applications and select the 2019 recipients.

To be considered, all applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31. To learn more about the program or apply online, visit www.berkshirebank.com/scholarships.