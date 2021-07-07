Aviation STEM Program Available to Holyoke Students

HOLYOKE — Vet Air, Northampton Airport Wright Flight, Holyoke Public Schools, and the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club have partnered to bring the world of aviation to Holyoke Public Schools students.

The Northampton Airport Wright Flight (Holyoke) program is currently accepting applications from Holyoke students in grades 7 and 8 to participate in the fall Wright Flight Program. Wright Flight introduces students to the world of aviation through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Program organizers believe that exposing students to the world of aviation will greatly impact their future and expose them to career opportunities not typically discussed in their everyday lives.

The students will meet weekly after school at the Holyoke Boys and Girls club and participate in learning activities including aviation and aerodynamics, flight controls, the history of aviation, communications and the air-traffic-control system, and more. The program also includes field day trips to local aviation companies and museums. Upon completion of the Northampton Airport Wright Flight (Holyoke) program, students will have the opportunity to pilot an aircraft for 30 minutes with a certified flight instructor.

Students interested in participating can download the application form found at www.nawfh.org. Completed applications can be e-mailed to [email protected].