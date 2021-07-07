Deliso Financial and Insurance Services Hires New Practice Coordinator

AGAWAM — Deliso Financial and Insurance Services announced that Nicole Stuart has joined the firm as practice coordinator. She will be responsible for providing service to Deliso’s clients as well as performing day-to-day administration and operational functions for the firm.

“I am excited and proud to join the Deliso Financial & Insurance Services team,” Stuart said. “Their reputation demonstrates the level of quality resources and service standards that align with my goals to execute the most advantageous and expedient financial solutions for our clients’ needs.”

Stuart attended Bay Path University, where she received an MBA in entrepreneurship and innovative practices. She brings more than 20 years of professional experience in finance, banking, and bookkeeping.

“Nicole’s background and experience will complement our core service offerings,” said Jean Deliso, CFP, president and owner of Deliso Financial and Insurance Services. “She is client-focused, and her enthusiastic personality and strong organizational skills are a perfect fit with the rest of our team. We look forward to her support in our efforts to expand our capabilities and becoming an integral part of Deliso Financial & Insurance Services.”

Deliso is a registered representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a licensed insurance agency, and a financial adviser offering investment-advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a registered investment adviser. Deliso Financial and Insurance Services is not owned or operated by NYLIFE Securities LLC or its affiliates.