AIC Welcomes Sara Vincent as AVP for Admissions and Financial Aid

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced the appointment of Sara Vincent as assistant vice president for Admissions and Financial Aid. She brings more than a decade of experience in higher education and a proven track record in fundraising, alumni engagement, legislative relations, and enrollment management.

In her new role, Vincent is excited to bring a fresh perspective on admissions and enrollment at AIC. “I see exciting opportunities for growth and innovation at this pivotal moment in higher education,” she said. “I’m eager to explore these opportunities and find creative ways to welcome new students to AIC.”

Before joining AIC, Vincent most recently served as regional director of Recruitment, Community Outreach, and Admissions at Connecticut State Community College. Before that, she was director of Strategic Enrollment Management at Manchester Community College in Connecticut.

She earned her doctor of education degree in educational leadership with a focus on student affairs from Central Connecticut State University, where she also obtained a master’s degree in communication. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Connecticut.

Vincent’s dedication to student access to higher education and her support for first-generation college students align with AIC’s values, she said.

“Access to higher education was a passion of mine even long before my career led me to the field. From the moment I stepped onto AIC’s campus, I knew my passion was shared by the institution and every member of the AIC family. I am thrilled to have found an institution that allows me to align my personal goals and values with its own. I look forward to working across all facets of AIC and sharing our story with the community.”