Bulkley Richardson Promotes Ryan Barry and Liz Zuckerman

SPRINGFIELD — Bulkley Richardson recently announced two promotions. Ryan Barry has become a partner at the firm, and Elizabeth “Liz” Zuckerman has become counsel.

Barry joined the firm in 2015 as an associate in the business department and focuses on traditional business practices, including healthcare, construction, and schools. More recently, he has been instrumental in the development of emerging practices such as cannabis, craft brew, and cybersecurity.

Zuckerman joined the firm in 2014 as an associate in the litigation department, where her practice focuses on general commercial litigation, First Amendment issues, and defamation. She has a history of successfully litigating complex cases in both state and federal courts with both local and national significance.

“Ryan and Liz have added tremendous value to their respective practice areas, and we congratulate them on these well-deserved promotions,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner. “In addition to being excellent lawyers, they are good citizens who are active in the community and represent the firm well. We are proud to have them on our team.”