Bacon Wilson Announces Katharine Shove as New Associate

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that attorney Katharine Shove has joined the firm as an associate and a member of the firm’s litigation team. She will practice primarily from Bacon Wilson’s offices in Springfield and Northampton.

Prior to joining Bacon Wilson, Shove served as a clerk for the Massachusetts Appeals Court. She attended Western New England University School of Law, where she served as the senior articles editor for the Western New England Law Review. She earned her juris doctor degree magna cum laude in 2019, and earned her bachelor’s degree from Utica College in 2015.