STCC Schedules Hackathon-like Virtual Event on Sept. 11

SPRINGFIELD — The STEM Starter Academy at Springfield Technical Community College invites STCC students to participate in a hackathon-like virtual event on Friday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Students will work in teams through the Zoom videoconferencing platform to create a solution to a problem and present their findings for judging on Friday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. This year’s theme is “Create for Student Success.” The event is open to STCC students, who should e-mail Reena Randhir, director of the STEM Starter Academy, at [email protected] to request registration and Zoom information.

Students will be taught skills such as app design, web design, gaming, and simulations on Sept. 11. Each team is expected to present their creative solution in a seven-minute PowerPoint presentation on Sept. 18. Students will receive a certificate and stipend upon successful completion. Winning team members will receive awards.

The goal of the STEM Starter Academy is to improve awareness among, recruit, prepare, retain, and graduate more students in science, technology, engineering, and math majors and pathways.