Bacon Wilson Opens New Office in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced the opening of a new facility at 99 Springfield Road in Westfield. On June 23, the firm welcomed clients, neighbors, and friends to a grand-opening reception. Westfield Mayor Donald Humason Jr. officiated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, while the firm’s managing shareholder, Kenneth Albano, welcomed the assembled guests, noting in his remarks that the gathering was a particularly happy occasion, as it was the firm’s first opportunity for in-person festivities since the pandemic began.

Bacon Wilson has enjoyed a longtime presence in the city of Westfield. The firm’s original Westfield office space was located on Chapel Street for more than a decade. In 2015, the firm moved to the Westwood Building on Elm Street. The current move to the newly renovated, state-of-the-art office space at 99 Springfield Road brings Bacon Wilson to one of the city’s most important thoroughfares. The firm hopes that clients and colleagues will enjoy the highly visible and convenient location.

Founded in 1895, Bacon Wilson is one of the largest firms in the Pioneer Valley, with 41 lawyers and approximately 80 paralegals, administrative assistants, and support staff working from five locations: Springfield, Amherst, Hadley, Northampton, and Westfield.