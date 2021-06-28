WNEU Offers New Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence

SPRINGFIELD — The Western New England University (WNEU) College of Engineering has announced a new graduate engineering certificate in artificial intelligence (AI). Applications are currently being accepted for the coming fall.

Focusing on the theoretical foundation and practical application of AI and taught by expert WNEU faculty mentors, this certificate consists of four three-credit graduate courses: “Applied Fuzzy Logic,” “Machine Learning Concepts,” “Machine Learning Applications,” and “Applied Neural Networks.” Each course offered in a hybrid format, providing students the flexibility to participate either fully online, fully in class, or any combination of the two. The 12 course credits earned in this certificate can be transferred to the master of science in electrical engineering degree.

“Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most influential technologies since the turn of the century,” said Dr. Neeraj Magotra, associate professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering at WNEU. “AI and machine learning are driving the future of engineering, from big data to healthcare; smartphones to self-driving vehicles; robotics, aeronautics, and medical devices to supply-chain management. According to Forbes, jobs requesting AI or machine-learning skills are expected to increase by 71% in the next 5 years.”

Given that AI can mean different things to different people with a diversity of application areas of interest, this AI certificate program can be taken by people with diverse backgrounds to advance their expertise and career opportunities in this wide-ranging field.

This certificate is offered through the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at WNEU, a leader in engineering graduate education ranked among U.S. News and World Report’s Top 100 Undergraduate Programs.

The Fall Graduate term begins Sept. 27 for this accelerated, 11-week program. For more information, visit wne.edu/grad.