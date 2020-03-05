Bacon Wilson to Donate $25,000 for Firm’s 125th Anniversary

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that, in honor of its 125th anniversary year, the firm will donate $25,000 to various community organizations throughout the Pioneer Valley. Bacon Wilson will make five contributions of $1,250 for each quarter of 2020.

Originally founded in 1895, Bacon Wilson’s community involvement and connections stretch back over a century. As the firm worked on a plan for the 2020 milestone, there was no question that contributing to the community would be the most important element of the anniversary celebrations. The only question was how.

The answer became clear after the firm’s managing partner, Kenneth Albano, attended a fundraiser for Michael’s House, a sober-living group home in Ludlow. As he later reported back to his colleagues, Albano found himself moved by the work of the volunteers and residents at Michael’s House, and steered the firm toward the notion of giving to organizations that had not formerly been on Bacon Wilson’s radar for the firm’s regular annual contributions.

After gathering suggestions from members of the firm, first-quarter contributions of $1,250 were awarded to:

• Michael J. Dias Foundation, which provides aid and education for individuals and families on substance abuse, and help for those battling the disease of addiction;

• All Out Adventures, which promotes health, community, and independence for people with disabilities, seniors, veterans, and their families and friends through outdoor recreation;

• Amherst Survival Center, which connects people to food, clothing, healthcare, wellness, and community, primarily through volunteer efforts;

• Our Community Table: Westfield Soup Kitchen, a 100% volunteer organization dependent upon donations to provide a clean and safe environment to serve those in need; and

• Treehouse Foundation, an intergenerational community neighborhood where adoptive families and their children, older youth, and elders invest in one another’s health, dreams, and futures.

Bacon Wilson will be announcing recipients for the firm’s remaining quarterly giving in June, September, and December.