New Sculpture by Harold Grinspoon Debuts at Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW — A new public sculpture, “LIFE,” has been installed on the Bay Path University campus. The piece, designed and crafted from a fallen branch of a live oak tree, was created by philanthropist Harold Grinspoon, a longtime resident of Longmeadow and friend of the university.

A dedication for “LIFE” will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. in front of Elliot Hall, and is open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. “LIFE” will be on view at Bay Path University for the next two years.

“We are honored to have LIFE featured so prominently on our campus,” said President Carol Leary. “It is a perfect complement to the surroundings and creates a dramatic outdoor art experience for our students and the public. We are deeply grateful for Harold Grinspoon’s generosity.”

After successful careers in business and philanthropy, Grinspoon, at the age of 87, developed a new passion: art. His work as a sculptor started when a towering cherry tree fell in his backyard. Over the course of time, the fallen tree captured his imagination, only to take form and become a lasting piece of artwork. This first sculpture was eventually placed on view at the Mount, the Lenox home and museum of celebrated author Edith Wharton. It was the starting point for the ensuing 26 unique pieces of large-scale sculptures made from reclaimed trees, selected locally, as well as imported from Florida, California, and elsewhere.

Now at age 89, Grinspoon produces his sculptures in a bustling workshop in Agawam with a large team. His work is also currently included in three curated group exhibitions with SculptureNow at the Mount; XTCA: Cross Town Contemporary Art Exhibition presented by the University Museum of Contemporary Art at UMass Amherst; and Art in the Orchard in Easthampton. His works have also been displayed in three public locations: MGM Springfield, the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, and Mass General Hospital in Boston.