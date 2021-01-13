Balise Auto Drives Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids Toward Success

SPRINGFIELD — Balise Auto, a long-time supporter of Square One, recently committed $15,000 toward the agency’s Adopt-A-Classroom initiative.

“We have been so impressed by Square One’s dedication and ability to find creative and effective ways to support the education of children and families in our community,” said Alexandra Balise, director of Marketing at Balise Auto. “Balise is proud to support Square One and their ongoing efforts to shape the leaders of tomorrow.”

Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication at Square One, added that “Square One, like so many other nonprofits in our region, is a better organization because of Balise Auto. For years, the leadership team at Balise has taken the time to understand our needs and has responded creatively and generously to support the children and families we serve.

“As we continue to navigate our way through the COVID-19 crisis, having the support of our business community is absolutely critical to our ability to respond to the changing needs of our children and families,” she went on.

Square One’s Adopt-A-Classroom program is part of the agency’s Campaign for Healthy Kids, a multi-year fund-development initiative focused on the agency’s commitment to providing healthy meals, physical fitness, social-emotional well-being, and a healthy learning environment.

The gift from Balise comes at a critical time, as Square One continues to provide full-day remote-learning support for children in kindergarten through grade 5, in addition to its traditional preschool classrooms, childcare offerings, and family-support services.

Square One currently provides early-learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, as well as family-support services to 1,500 families each year. To make a donation, text ABC123 to 44-321, visit www.startatsquareone.org, or e-mail Allard at [email protected].