Balise Auto Raising Funds for Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Balise Auto, with nine locations throughout Western Mass., will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of every set of four tires sold from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 to Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) as part of its Tires to Inspire campaign.

“We have been longtime supporters of Junior Achievement, its programs and events,” said Alex Balise, director of Marketing at Balise Auto. “Financial literacy is so important, and this Tires to Inspire campaign is our way of raising funding for and awareness of the amazing work JAWM does in our community.”

JAWM is dedicated to providing economic-education and financial-literacy programs to youth throughout Western Mass, opening their minds to their potential and preparing them for life after graduation.

“Balise Auto has been a great corporate partner over the years, sponsoring events such as our EnTEENpreneur Challenge and Stock Market Challenge events,” said Jennifer Connolly, JAWM president. “We’re thrilled they decided to increase their assistance through this campaign. Our academically challenging programs are offered to local schools and community groups free of charge because of the financial support we receive from businesses like Balise, as well as individuals and foundations.”

Balise added that “winter will be here soon with its snow and ice, so now is a great time for people to make sure their tires are in good shape. Even if you don’t need tires, we encourage anyone who can to support Junior Achievement through a direct donation.”

To make a direct donation to Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, visit jawm.org/donate.