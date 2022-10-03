MassHire Holyoke to Present All-abilities Career Fair on Oct. 12

HOLYOKE — The first MassHire Holyoke All-abilities Career Fair highlighting National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Vcare Holyoke, located at 200 High St. Businesses and community resources will be available for job seekers.

Reflecting a commitment to a robust and competitive Massachusetts labor force, each October, NDEAM celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities and educates about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents.

The theme for NDEAM 2022 is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.” It recognizes the important role people with disabilities play in a diverse and inclusive workforce. It is a fitting time to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

For more information about joining the fair, contact Ivie Cordero at [email protected] or (413) 322-7133, or sign up at www.masshireholyoke.org.