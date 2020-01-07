bankESB and Its Employees Support United Way of Hampshire County

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank recently donated $61,000 to the United Way of Hampshire County. The bank directly pledged $25,000, while the bank’s employees contributed another $36,000 of their own funds in support of the United Way’s workplace campaign. That campaign provides employees with the opportunity to donate and direct funds, volunteer time, and advocate for causes that are most important to them.

Since 2010, the bank and its employees have donated more than $210,000 to the United Way of Hampshire County, which has been a leader in community giving for nearly a century. Through its community-investment program, the organization awards more than $700,000 in multi-year grants annually to local health and social-services programs that focus on children, youth, and their families; health and safety; and economic security.

“United Way has been instrumental in helping improve the quality of life for individuals in our communities,” Sosik said. “bankESB and our employees are proud to support the organization because, together, we are doing more.”