HCC Extends Service Hours Before Spring Semester

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold extended service hours to accommodate new and continuing students for the spring 2020 semester.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 13 and continuing through the end of the first week of classes on Friday, Jan. 31, HCC Admissions, Advising, Testing, Financial Aid, and Student Accounts offices will open at 8:30 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. On Fridays, those offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The spring 2020 academic semester begins Monday, Jan. 27.

“There is still plenty of time for students to register for spring,” said Renee Tastad, dean of Enrollment Management and College Access Programs. “We know students are very busy with jobs and families and life in general, so we try to make all the accommodations we can so the registration process is smooth for everyone.”

Admissions, Testing, and Advising are located on the first floor of HCC’s new Campus Center, with parking available in Lot S in front of the building. Financial Aid and Student Accounts are located on the second floor of the Frost Building with visitors parking available in Lot J.

For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected].