Holyoke Hummus Co. to Celebrate Five-year Anniversary on Jan. 10

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Hummus Co., a café, award-winning food truck, and catering company, is celebrating its fifth year in business with an anniversary party on Friday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Holyoke Hummus Café, 285 High St., Holyoke.

The event will include door Prizes all day, cake, an art opening featuring the work of Holyoke artist Chris Blair from 5 to 7 p.m., and Lady Ha-Ha Comedy Open Mic. Comic sign-up for a five-minute set starts at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Holyoke Hummus Co. hosts Lady Ha-Ha, a comedy and storytelling open mic for women and non-binary comics, every second Friday. Jennifer Myszkowski, Lady Ha-Ha organizer, explained that the only rule is no hateful material. “You don’t have to be nice, but you cannot share racist, homophobic, transphobic, or misogynistic material. Let’s create a safe space to share our art.”

Holyoke Hummus, which serves falafel, hummus, and other Middle Eastern treats, is open for breakfast and lunch seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The food trucks and catering services are available for large and small events.