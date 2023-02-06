bankESB Donates $56,700 to United Way

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB and its employees recently made donations of more than $56,700 to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region.

Employees pledged more than $31,000 of their own funds in support of the bank’s United Way workplace campaign. Combined with the bank’s direct contribution, the campaign total of $56,714 will be donated to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region. The campaign provides employees with the opportunity to donate and direct funds, advocating for causes that are most important to them.

As a longtime contributor to the United Way, bankESB and its employees have donated more than $640,000 to United Way organizations in Western Mass. in the last 10 years alone. The United Way is a volunteer-driven organization that serves residents through its own programs and services as well as those of its partner agencies. The organization works to advance the common good by focusing on the building blocks for a good life — education, financial stability, health, and basic needs.

“United Way has a tremendous impact on improving the quality of life for our neighbors throughout Western Massachusetts,” bankESB President and CEO Matthew Sosik said. “bankESB and our employees are proud to support the organization and the work they do to help people unlock their full potential.”