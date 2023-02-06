The Literacy Project’s Judith Roberts Announces Retirement

GREENFIELD — Judith Roberts, executive director of the Literacy Project, announced her retirement at the end of June 2023 after 16 years at the helm of the educational nonprofit. The Literacy Project opened its doors in Franklin County in 1984 with co-founder Lindy Whiton.

“I am honored to have worked with our courageous adult students who show up every day and work hard to make a better life for themselves and their families,” Roberts said. “I am deeply grateful to the Literacy Project teachers, advisors, volunteers, community partners, foundations, and individual donors all working collaboratively together for student success. It has been a labor of love to serve as executive director.”

The Literacy Project classrooms in Greenfield, Orange, Northampton, Amherst, and Ware are places of respect, belonging, hope, and grit. Classes offer a warm and welcoming community for adults and out-of-school youth who need another chance at success.

During Roberts’ tenure at the Literacy Project, the program has consistently been among the top three adult-education programs in the state in terms of achieving successful outcomes for more than 200 students per year. These outcomes include passing the High School Equivalency Test (also known as the HiSET or GED), moving on to community college, job-training programs, and better jobs. The Literacy Project has expanded to provide more classes during the day and evening, creating online and in-person options to meet the changing needs of the local communities it serves in Franklin and Hampshire counties.

“At the Literacy Project, we believe that education transforms lives,” Roberts said. “It has transformed my own life to be part of this rewarding work. When students read a book cover to cover for the first time, master a math equation, or write a poem, my heart leaps for joy.”

The Literacy Project is looking for qualified applicants to fill the executive director position. To find more information about the search and hiring process, visit literacyproject.org.