bankESB Hires Joe Williams as Vice President, Commercial Lender

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently announced that Joe Williams has been hired as vice president, commercial lender.

Williams has 12 years of banking experience, including his most recent roles as AVP, business banking officer at PeoplesBank, and AVP, credit officer at United Bank.

He holds a master’s degree in communication from Bay Path University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and finance from Westfield State University. He serves as president of the East Longmeadow Baseball Assoc., as well as treasurer of the East Longmeadow Housing Authority.