New Greenfield Skate Park Ready for Use

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Recreation Department announced the soft opening of its new skate park located at 71 Chapman St. The 10,000-square-foot park, designed by Pillar Design and constructed by Mountain View Landscapes with Artisan Skateparks, is nearing completion and will be open for use beginning today, May 26. A formal grand-opening celebration is being planned for Wednesday, June 21, which is National Go Skateboarding Day.

“The park has been a true community effort that has finally come to fruition,” Recreation Director Christy Moore said. “We know the community is very eager to skate this new facility, so now that the contractor’s work is mostly complete, we are opening the park ahead of the grand celebration slated for the end of June. It’s been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

While the park will open for use beginning today, the public is reminded that additional site work may continue into the weeks ahead. The park will be open daily from dawn until dusk, and skaters are asked to abide by all park rules, which are posted.

The new park is designed for all ages and abilities and features many street-style elements, including ramps, stairs, rails, hubbas, a pier seven, a flip bank, and a vert wall that resembles Greenfield’s own Poet’s Seat Tower. The tower was painted by local artist Suzanne Gale with financial support from the Greenfield Local Cultural Council. Additional park elements include a shade structure, benches, a water fountain with refill station, and a Lyra solar charging station.

The park, which broke ground in September 2022, has been long-awaited by Greenfield’s skate community, which has been petitioning for a new park since 2010, when the city’s former park closed. After more than a decade, skateboarders will now have a safe environment to participate in their sport.

The park would not have been possible without financial contributions from the Commonwealth’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant, an appropriation through Greenfield’s Capital Improvement Program, and American Rescue Plan Act funding, as well as significant donations from the late Lewis Scott, the Kiwanis Club of Greenfield, Greening Greenfield, Friends of Greenfield Recreation, and the fundraising efforts of the skate community. More details about the park’s grand-opening celebration will be released in the weeks to come.