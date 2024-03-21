bankESB Parent Wins 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Financial Group, parent company of bankESB, Abington Bank, and bankHometown, announced it was named a winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award by Energage.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that are dedicated to building an exceptional, people-first culture. Winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, third-party employee-engagement survey, issued by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee-engagement tools. More than 42,000 organizations across the country were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks.

“We’re honored to be nationally recognized as an employer of choice for the second time in three years, and especially humbled that this honor resulted from positive feedback from those who know us best: our employees,” bankESB President and CEO Matthew Sosik said. “Every day, I’m inspired by our compassionate, dedicated, and talented group of employees, who demonstrate passion for unlocking the full potential of our customers, our communities, and each other. We try hard to foster a work environment that’s inclusive, innovative, team-oriented, and fun, and this honor proves that our employees believe we’re doing it right.”