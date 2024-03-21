Bulkley Richardson Honors Jeff Poindexter Through YMCA Gift

SPRINGFIELD — In continuing Jeff Poindexter’s legacy, Bulkley Richardson has partnered with the Greater Springfield YMCA to help area boys and girls attend summer camp. The firm will send 16 youth campers to a YMCA-run camp this summer for one week.

Poindexter was a partner at Bulkley Richardson and the former chairman of the Greater Springfield YMCA board of directors.

“Jeff knew summer camp was a privilege not all kids had access to, and he was a huge advocate of advancing equity in our Springfield neighborhoods,” said Dan Finnegan, Bulkley Richardson’s managing partner. “We felt that honoring Jeff’s longtime commitment to the YMCA and its efforts to provide opportunities to youth in the community was something he would be proud of.”