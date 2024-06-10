bankESB Promotes Melissa LaBonte to Assistant Vice President, Core Systems

EASTHAMPTON — bankESB recently promoted Melissa LaBonte to assistant vice president, Core Systems.

LaBonte has 23 years of banking experience. She was promoted to Core Systems manager in 2018 and promoted to Core Systems officer in 2021. She joined the bank in 2001 as a teller, and over the past two decades has held a variety of roles in the Collections, Finance, and Strategic Projects departments.

LaBonte has an associate degree in business administration and accounting from Holyoke Community College and earned a project management diploma from the Center for Financial Training.