bankESB Raises $35,000 for Local Food Pantries

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, announced that the bank’s third annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising drive raised $35,000 for local food pantries. This brings the program’s three-year total to nearly $110,000.

The appeal is part of bankESB’s charitable giving program, the Giving Tree, which reflects the bank’s commitment to making a difference in the neighborhoods it serves. Throughout November, the bank invited customers, employees, and members of the community to donate at bankESB branches. All donations received were matched, dollar for dollar, by bankESB and the total divided among food pantries in Western Mass. communities the bank serves.

Each of these participating food pantries received $2,500: the Best Life Food Ministry, Agawam; BUCC Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry, Belchertown; the Chicopee Cupboard; Easthampton Community Center Food Pantry; Easthampton Congregational Church Food Cupboard & Oasis Kitchen; the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Chicopee; the Hadley Food Pantry; Hilltown Food Pantry, Goshen; Margaret’s Pantry, Holyoke; Neighbors Helping Neighbors Inc., South Hadley; Northampton Survival Center; Not Bread Alone, Amherst; Southampton Community Cupboard; and Westfield Food Pantry.

“On behalf of bankESB, I’d like to thank all those who generously donated to our Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraiser to help fight food insecurity in our communities,” Sosik said. “We’re pleased to host this annual appeal and that so much was raised to help families in need this past holiday season and into this new year.”