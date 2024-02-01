Freedom Credit Union Hosting Campaign to Benefit Local Animal Shelters

SPRINGFIELD — Through Feb. 29, Freedom Credit Union is inviting its members, employees, and community to “Paws for a Cause” and make cash donations to benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals in Springfield and Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter in Greenfield.

“These amazing institutions provide food, water, shelter, and a variety of critical services for thousands of animals in our region every year,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “They rely on donations to help fund everything from veterinary care to toys and bedding for the animals’ comfort and enrichment as they wait to find their forever homes.”

The Thomas J. O’Connor Adoption Center provides animal shelter and adoption services for the cities of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke. The Foundation for TJO Animals was formed to allow the group to better serve the shelter animals in its care through medical treatments and rehabilitation. This veterinary care allows pets to be brought to the adoption floor to hopefully find their forever homes.

The Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter is a volunteer-led group serving the communities of Franklin County. Its mission is to protect and improve the lives of stray, lost, and unwanted dogs by offering a welcoming facility, providing care, and finding good homes for each animal.

“We encourage you to donate directly to these organizations or at any of our branches through Thursday, February 29,” Welch said. “Let’s make those tails wag.”