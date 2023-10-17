bankESB Supports Local Food Pantries with Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fundraiser

EASTHAMPTON — Matthew Sosik, president and CEO of bankESB, is kicking off the bank’s 2023 Neighbors Helping Neighbors fundraising drive to help support local food pantries.

This marks the third year of the bank’s annual appeal, which invites bank customers, employees, and community members to donate money between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 to help fight food insecurity. All donations up to $2,500 per customer will be matched dollar for dollar by bankESB, and the total raised will be divided among participating food pantries across Western Mass. in communities the bank serves. In 2022, through contributions and matching donations, the campaign raised $35,000, and since inception, the bank has donated $74,000.

Donations of any amount are encouraged. As an added incentive to give, the bank offers those who donate the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $25 gift card, which will be awarded at each of its 11 locations.

“Neighbors Helping Neighbors shows how communities can come together to help others in need,” Sosik said. “We thank everyone who selflessly gives each year.”

Those who wish to participate have until Nov. 30 to make their donations. Checks should be made payable to “bankESB Neighbors” and can be dropped off at any bankESB branch or mailed to Margaret Prendergast, bankESB, 36 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027.

A total of 14 food pantries will be supported this year, including the Best Life Food Ministry, Agawam; BUCC Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry, Belchertown; the Chicopee Cupboard; Easthampton Community Center Food Pantry; Easthampton Congregational Church Food Cupboard & Oasis Kitchen; the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Hatfield; the Hadley Food Pantry; Hilltown Food Pantry, Goshen; Margaret’s Pantry, Holyoke; Neighbors Helping Neighbors Inc., South Hadley; Northampton Survival Center; Not Bread Alone, Amherst; Southampton Community Cupboard; and Westfield Food Pantry.