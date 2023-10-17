Freedom Credit Union Accepting Donations in Support of Unify Against Bullying

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of October, Freedom Credit Union is collecting cash donations at all its branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit Unify Against Bullying. The Springfield-based nonprofit organization seeks to bring an end to bullying through the celebration of diversity, and it provides grants to those who are in the best position to make a difference: children, parents, teachers, and administrators.

“Unify Against Bullying says, ‘when we stand together, we stand as one,’” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “That’s exactly what we’re doing as we support this incredible organization through our Month of Giving campaign this October. There’s no place for bullying in our community. Let’s work together to put an end to it.”

Unify Against Bullying works to provide grant funding for schools and other programs where individuals are on the frontlines of bullying and potential bullying every day. By providing added resources, the organization aims to promote awareness and acceptance and show children that the days of ignoring or tolerating bullying are over.

“Not only is this a cause we are proud to support, but our West Springfield branch officer, Debra Mainolfi, is a member of the board of directors for Unify Against Bullying,” Welch noted. “We are proud that so many of our employees are involved in organizations working to better our communities, and we’re honored to support them in any way we can.”