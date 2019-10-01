Bankruptcies

Top Page Banner

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allsop, Jennifer A.
735 Memorial Dr., #4
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/20/19

Bernier, Robert J.
36 A Hadley Village Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/27/19

Boynton, Deborah A.
1501B North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/27/19

Cheeseboy, LLC
264 Main St., Unit A
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 11
Filing Date: 08/27/19

Cini, Becket E.
a/k/a Cini-Drury, Becket
119 Sheri Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/27/19

Dusty, James G.
Dusty, Karen L.
PO Box 1598
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/20/19

Elliott, Kristin A.
1105 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/21/19

Galica, Vanessa L.
P.O. Box 842
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/27/19

Guindon-Couture, Jennifer A.
59 Hampden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/20/19

Hammond, Susan M.
PO Box 143
Ashfield, MA 01330
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/28/19

Harris, Isaiah L.
99 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/28/19

Hernandez, Rio
Hernandez, Kasira Jerena
73 Barrett St., #5188
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/20/19

Hume, Bethanie L.
a/k/a Hume-Easton, Bethanie L.
124 Log Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/21/19

Kane, Sean P.
904 Brimfield Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/19/19

Karella, Anthony Henry
Karella, Linda Louise
78 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/20/19

King, Lillian J.
41 Everett Ave., Apt. 20B
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/27/19

Landry, Christopher J.
83 Shady Knoll Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/20/19

Lapointe, Jonathan D.
140 Chestnut St., Apt. 310
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/26/19

Lebel, Angela M.
29 Bourne St.
Three Rivers, MA 01080
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/21/19

Manley, Katelyn E.
172 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/19/19

Manning, Christopher S.
27 Shoemaker Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/27/19

McIntosh, Mellesha M.
a/k/a Brooks, Mellesha M.
121 Wayne St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/28/19

Neuhlin, Jeffrey R.
50 Lehigh St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/20/19

Pacitti, Diane F.
19 Pilgrim Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/23/19

Paul, Daniel L.
14 Blodgett St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/26/19

Przybyla, Celina Irene
45 Depot St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/19/19

Raineault, Laura A.
157 Haven Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/20/19

Serrazina, Rui
726 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/27/19

Sikandar, Nadeem
22 Crestview Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Filing Date: 08/26/19

Vicente, Andres
Rodriguez, Amparo
20 Gerard Way, Apt. G
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/23/19

Zalucki, Gerald
Zalucki, Suzanne L.
2 Canal Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 13
Filing Date: 08/23/19

