Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allsop, Jennifer A.

735 Memorial Dr., #4

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/20/19

Bernier, Robert J.

36 A Hadley Village Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/27/19

Boynton, Deborah A.

1501B North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/27/19

Cheeseboy, LLC

264 Main St., Unit A

Great Barrington, MA 01230

Chapter: 11

Filing Date: 08/27/19

Cini, Becket E.

a/k/a Cini-Drury, Becket

119 Sheri Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/27/19

Dusty, James G.

Dusty, Karen L.

PO Box 1598

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/20/19

Elliott, Kristin A.

1105 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/21/19

Galica, Vanessa L.

P.O. Box 842

Palmer, MA 01069

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/27/19

Guindon-Couture, Jennifer A.

59 Hampden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/20/19

Hammond, Susan M.

PO Box 143

Ashfield, MA 01330

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/28/19

Harris, Isaiah L.

99 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/28/19

Hernandez, Rio

Hernandez, Kasira Jerena

73 Barrett St., #5188

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/20/19

Hume, Bethanie L.

a/k/a Hume-Easton, Bethanie L.

124 Log Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/21/19

Kane, Sean P.

904 Brimfield Road

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/19/19

Karella, Anthony Henry

Karella, Linda Louise

78 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/20/19

King, Lillian J.

41 Everett Ave., Apt. 20B

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/27/19

Landry, Christopher J.

83 Shady Knoll Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/20/19

Lapointe, Jonathan D.

140 Chestnut St., Apt. 310

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/26/19

Lebel, Angela M.

29 Bourne St.

Three Rivers, MA 01080

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/21/19

Manley, Katelyn E.

172 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/19/19

Manning, Christopher S.

27 Shoemaker Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/27/19

McIntosh, Mellesha M.

a/k/a Brooks, Mellesha M.

121 Wayne St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/28/19

Neuhlin, Jeffrey R.

50 Lehigh St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/20/19

Pacitti, Diane F.

19 Pilgrim Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/23/19

Paul, Daniel L.

14 Blodgett St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/26/19

Przybyla, Celina Irene

45 Depot St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/19/19

Raineault, Laura A.

157 Haven Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/20/19

Serrazina, Rui

726 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/27/19

Sikandar, Nadeem

22 Crestview Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Filing Date: 08/26/19

Vicente, Andres

Rodriguez, Amparo

20 Gerard Way, Apt. G

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/23/19

Zalucki, Gerald

Zalucki, Suzanne L.

2 Canal Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 13

Filing Date: 08/23/19