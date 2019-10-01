Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2019.

AMHERST

All Around Handyman, LLC

278 Strong St.

Yosef Nimni

Debcor Homecare Inc.

19 Forestedge Road

Deborah Patulak

Made: Cozy

146 Shays St.

Haviland Justice, Oliver Reams

Touchpoints

409 Main St., #256

Katarina Hallonblad

BELCHERTOWN

New England Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce

219 Federal St.

Lisa Ann Ducharme

Relentless Towing & Recovery, LLC

111 Sargent St.

Travis Watts

Station 5 Salon Inc.

5 Jabish St.

Deborah Lowe

Tabs

69 Gold St.

Timothy Banks

TMD Automotive

147 Bay Road

Todd Diederich

CHICOPEE

Dance Party Productions

109 Jean Circle

David Klinkowski

Eric B. LaChapelle

94 Marion St.

Eric LaChapelle

Grid North Outdoors

54 Helen St.

Stephen Gallant

N.J. Sweeney Co.

340B Dale St.

Richard Sweeney

Sazón Latino

129 Broadway

Leonarda Mosquea

EASTHAMPTON

Attack Bear Press

107 Ferry St.

Jason Montgomery, Alexandra Woolner

EmbodyMind Therapeutics

89 Northampton St.

Danielle Martineau

EAST LONGMEADOW

Letourneau and Sons

57 Edmund St.

James Letourneau

O’Neil Baseball

10 Lessard Circle

Matthew O’Neil

PeoplesBank

201 North Main St.

PeoplesBank

White’s

41 Maple St.

Lewis White

GREENFIELD

Adhikara Yoga School

16 Federal St.

Molly Kitchen

Baystate Medical Practices Inc.

48 Sanderson St.

Kristin Delaney

D & D Ventures

161 High St.

Donna Mowry

Franklin Chiropractic Center

77 Mohawk Trail

Jeffrey Denny

JL Martial Arts, LLC

531 Country Club Road

Jeffrey Chaisson

Lawn Service, Etc.

24 Plantation Circle

Michael Terounzo

My Mary Way

44 Chapman St.

Mary Murphy

Smoke Heaven

239 Main St.

SS Dudes, LLC

Sojee Raymond

28 Federal St., Suite 3

Sojeong Raymond

Wicked Good Cleaning

10 Euclid Ave.

Fawn Kuzontkoski

HOLYOKE

Amedeo’s Pizza & Restaurant

8 North Bridge St.

Antonio DiBenedetto

MoBeauty Supply

50 Holyoke St.

Maureen Washington

Subway

330 Main St.

Daisy Florek

Walgreens #04967

1588 Northampton St.

Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

LONGMEADOW

Abracadabra Painting

189 Englewood Road

Bryan Kennedy

Armata’s

901 Shaker Road

Good Food People Inc.

Dandelion Counseling, PLLC

734 Longmeadow St.

Bonnie Connell

Gianna Brassill

945 Shaker Road

Gianna Brassill

LUDLOW

Lavoie Family Chiropractic

733 Chapin St., Suite 200C

Christopher Lavoie

Marta Law Offices

77 Winsor St.

Paulo Marta, Lori Marta

NORTHAMPTON

ARK Dental, LLC

41 Locust St.

Ali Kasemkhani

Bang Bang Body Arts

7 Armory St.

Tiffany Matrone

H2H

260 Main St.

Thomas Rozene

The Hempest

2 Conz St.

Northampton Enterprises Inc.

Hiffman National, LLC

766 North King St.

Hiffman Asset Management, LLC

Life Law Publishing

92 Laurel Park

Matthew Herschler

Lilly’s Restoration, LLC

11 Cedar St.

Dri Klibansky

New England Community for Emotionally Focused Therapy

53 Center St.

Nancy Knudsen

NGK Designs

206 South St.

Nanut Kaye

Symbols & Cymbals

415 Prospect St.

Nerissa Nields-Duffy

PALMER

Palmer Pro Bike Corp.

1438 North Main St.

Jeffrey Soja

Reflexology Inc.

1026 Central St.

Zhanhua Wu

Thorndike Mills and Martin Importing

25 Ware St.

Mitchell Garabedian, Edward Garabedian, Anna Garabedian

SOUTHWICK

ACO Masonry, Heating & Air Conditioning

14 Hillside Road

Adam Quimette

Alison Marie Photography

208 College Highway, Suite H

Alison Alger

William Russell Photography

105 Coes Hill Road

William Gorman Jr.

SPRINGFIELD

Bossibella

112 Victoria St.

Anita Sorrell

Bravo’s Painting & Power Washing

38 Brookline Ave., Apt. 2

Osman Gabino Bravo

Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods

908-914 Allen St.

Derryl Gibbs

Cantina Curbside Grill

1242 Main St., Suite 211

Rashad Ali

Casino Island Bar

One MGM Way

Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC

Dewdney Enterprises

36 Kimberly Ave.

Anthony Dewdney

Erica’s Tax Services

26 Weymouth St.

Erica Floyd

Four Seasons Buffet

1714 Boston Road

Liyu Qui

Franklin Market

412 Franklin St.

Zahoor Haq

Good Karma Eco-Cleaning

93 West Canton Circle

Holly Paquette

The Greenhouse

170 Lucerne Road

Shavonne Lewis

J & D Polishing & Deburring

33 Mohawk Dr.

Dennis Nelson

Legend TV Co.

34 Front St.

James Cummings

Likkle Jamaican Cuisine

664 Page Blvd.

Caroll Cohen

Liranzo Mini Market

544 Worthington St.

Andrea Liranzo

The Markens Group Inc.

1350 Main St.

Bennett Markens

OneDigital Health and Benefits

1500 Main St.

Digital Insurance, LLC

Plaza Bar

One MGM Way

Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC

Raven’s Loft

115 Sumner Ave.

Stephanie Erbe

Savmore Auto Repair

351 East Columbis Ave.

Vladimir Krokhmalyuk

Springfield Diocesan Cemeteries

421 Tinkham Road

Joseph Kostek

WESTFIELD

B-Ton Construction Inc.

120 Mullen Ave.

Olessya Kondrotyev

CBD413

13 Dubois St.

Andrew Carmel

Chris’ Lawncare & More

54 Rosedell Dr.

Christopher Fay

J. Cruz Consulting

137 Whitaker Road

Jose Cruz

J. Goss Construction

12 Glenwood Dr.

Jarrod Goss

L.J. Avionics

1430 Russell Road, Apt. 14

Pablo Marquez

State of Art HVAC

20 Pauline Lane

Dustin Cupak

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Metro by T-Mobile

935 Riverdale St.

Brian Conway

Rite Aid #10061

99 Westfield St.

Michelle Mazzenga

Royal Nails

935 Riverdale St.

Hoang Vo

Speedway #2496

341 Memorial Ave.

Speedway, LLC

Verizon Wireless

1123 Riverdale St.

Karen Shipman

WILBRAHAM

Murray Financial Group

2341 Boston Road, Unit A120A

Kevin Murray

The Scented Garden Gift Shop

2341 Boston Road, Unit A110

Sandra Polom