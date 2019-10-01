Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2019.
AMHERST
All Around Handyman, LLC
278 Strong St.
Yosef Nimni
Debcor Homecare Inc.
19 Forestedge Road
Deborah Patulak
Made: Cozy
146 Shays St.
Haviland Justice, Oliver Reams
Touchpoints
409 Main St., #256
Katarina Hallonblad
BELCHERTOWN
New England Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce
219 Federal St.
Lisa Ann Ducharme
Relentless Towing & Recovery, LLC
111 Sargent St.
Travis Watts
Station 5 Salon Inc.
5 Jabish St.
Deborah Lowe
Tabs
69 Gold St.
Timothy Banks
TMD Automotive
147 Bay Road
Todd Diederich
CHICOPEE
Dance Party Productions
109 Jean Circle
David Klinkowski
Eric B. LaChapelle
94 Marion St.
Eric LaChapelle
Grid North Outdoors
54 Helen St.
Stephen Gallant
N.J. Sweeney Co.
340B Dale St.
Richard Sweeney
Sazón Latino
129 Broadway
Leonarda Mosquea
EASTHAMPTON
Attack Bear Press
107 Ferry St.
Jason Montgomery, Alexandra Woolner
EmbodyMind Therapeutics
89 Northampton St.
Danielle Martineau
EAST LONGMEADOW
Letourneau and Sons
57 Edmund St.
James Letourneau
O’Neil Baseball
10 Lessard Circle
Matthew O’Neil
PeoplesBank
201 North Main St.
PeoplesBank
White’s
41 Maple St.
Lewis White
GREENFIELD
Adhikara Yoga School
16 Federal St.
Molly Kitchen
Baystate Medical Practices Inc.
48 Sanderson St.
Kristin Delaney
D & D Ventures
161 High St.
Donna Mowry
Franklin Chiropractic Center
77 Mohawk Trail
Jeffrey Denny
JL Martial Arts, LLC
531 Country Club Road
Jeffrey Chaisson
Lawn Service, Etc.
24 Plantation Circle
Michael Terounzo
My Mary Way
44 Chapman St.
Mary Murphy
Smoke Heaven
239 Main St.
SS Dudes, LLC
Sojee Raymond
28 Federal St., Suite 3
Sojeong Raymond
Wicked Good Cleaning
10 Euclid Ave.
Fawn Kuzontkoski
HOLYOKE
Amedeo’s Pizza & Restaurant
8 North Bridge St.
Antonio DiBenedetto
MoBeauty Supply
50 Holyoke St.
Maureen Washington
Subway
330 Main St.
Daisy Florek
Walgreens #04967
1588 Northampton St.
Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.
LONGMEADOW
Abracadabra Painting
189 Englewood Road
Bryan Kennedy
Armata’s
901 Shaker Road
Good Food People Inc.
Dandelion Counseling, PLLC
734 Longmeadow St.
Bonnie Connell
Gianna Brassill
945 Shaker Road
Gianna Brassill
LUDLOW
Lavoie Family Chiropractic
733 Chapin St., Suite 200C
Christopher Lavoie
Marta Law Offices
77 Winsor St.
Paulo Marta, Lori Marta
NORTHAMPTON
ARK Dental, LLC
41 Locust St.
Ali Kasemkhani
Bang Bang Body Arts
7 Armory St.
Tiffany Matrone
H2H
260 Main St.
Thomas Rozene
The Hempest
2 Conz St.
Northampton Enterprises Inc.
Hiffman National, LLC
766 North King St.
Hiffman Asset Management, LLC
Life Law Publishing
92 Laurel Park
Matthew Herschler
Lilly’s Restoration, LLC
11 Cedar St.
Dri Klibansky
New England Community for Emotionally Focused Therapy
53 Center St.
Nancy Knudsen
NGK Designs
206 South St.
Nanut Kaye
Symbols & Cymbals
415 Prospect St.
Nerissa Nields-Duffy
PALMER
Palmer Pro Bike Corp.
1438 North Main St.
Jeffrey Soja
Reflexology Inc.
1026 Central St.
Zhanhua Wu
Thorndike Mills and Martin Importing
25 Ware St.
Mitchell Garabedian, Edward Garabedian, Anna Garabedian
SOUTHWICK
ACO Masonry, Heating & Air Conditioning
14 Hillside Road
Adam Quimette
Alison Marie Photography
208 College Highway, Suite H
Alison Alger
William Russell Photography
105 Coes Hill Road
William Gorman Jr.
SPRINGFIELD
Bossibella
112 Victoria St.
Anita Sorrell
Bravo’s Painting & Power Washing
38 Brookline Ave., Apt. 2
Osman Gabino Bravo
Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods
908-914 Allen St.
Derryl Gibbs
Cantina Curbside Grill
1242 Main St., Suite 211
Rashad Ali
Casino Island Bar
One MGM Way
Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC
Dewdney Enterprises
36 Kimberly Ave.
Anthony Dewdney
Erica’s Tax Services
26 Weymouth St.
Erica Floyd
Four Seasons Buffet
1714 Boston Road
Liyu Qui
Franklin Market
412 Franklin St.
Zahoor Haq
Good Karma Eco-Cleaning
93 West Canton Circle
Holly Paquette
The Greenhouse
170 Lucerne Road
Shavonne Lewis
J & D Polishing & Deburring
33 Mohawk Dr.
Dennis Nelson
Legend TV Co.
34 Front St.
James Cummings
Likkle Jamaican Cuisine
664 Page Blvd.
Caroll Cohen
Liranzo Mini Market
544 Worthington St.
Andrea Liranzo
The Markens Group Inc.
1350 Main St.
Bennett Markens
OneDigital Health and Benefits
1500 Main St.
Digital Insurance, LLC
Plaza Bar
One MGM Way
Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC
Raven’s Loft
115 Sumner Ave.
Stephanie Erbe
Savmore Auto Repair
351 East Columbis Ave.
Vladimir Krokhmalyuk
Springfield Diocesan Cemeteries
421 Tinkham Road
Joseph Kostek
WESTFIELD
B-Ton Construction Inc.
120 Mullen Ave.
Olessya Kondrotyev
CBD413
13 Dubois St.
Andrew Carmel
Chris’ Lawncare & More
54 Rosedell Dr.
Christopher Fay
J. Cruz Consulting
137 Whitaker Road
Jose Cruz
J. Goss Construction
12 Glenwood Dr.
Jarrod Goss
L.J. Avionics
1430 Russell Road, Apt. 14
Pablo Marquez
State of Art HVAC
20 Pauline Lane
Dustin Cupak
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Metro by T-Mobile
935 Riverdale St.
Brian Conway
Rite Aid #10061
99 Westfield St.
Michelle Mazzenga
Royal Nails
935 Riverdale St.
Hoang Vo
Speedway #2496
341 Memorial Ave.
Speedway, LLC
Verizon Wireless
1123 Riverdale St.
Karen Shipman
WILBRAHAM
Murray Financial Group
2341 Boston Road, Unit A120A
Kevin Murray
The Scented Garden Gift Shop
2341 Boston Road, Unit A110
Sandra Polom