DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of September 2019.

AMHERST

All Around Handyman, LLC
278 Strong St.
Yosef Nimni

Debcor Homecare Inc.
19 Forestedge Road
Deborah Patulak

Made: Cozy
146 Shays St.
Haviland Justice, Oliver Reams

Touchpoints
409 Main St., #256
Katarina Hallonblad

BELCHERTOWN

New England Veterans’ Chamber of Commerce
219 Federal St.
Lisa Ann Ducharme

Relentless Towing & Recovery, LLC
111 Sargent St.
Travis Watts

Station 5 Salon Inc.
5 Jabish St.
Deborah Lowe

Tabs
69 Gold St.
Timothy Banks

TMD Automotive
147 Bay Road
Todd Diederich

CHICOPEE

Dance Party Productions
109 Jean Circle
David Klinkowski

Eric B. LaChapelle
94 Marion St.
Eric LaChapelle

Grid North Outdoors
54 Helen St.
Stephen Gallant

N.J. Sweeney Co.
340B Dale St.
Richard Sweeney

Sazón Latino
129 Broadway
Leonarda Mosquea

EASTHAMPTON

Attack Bear Press
107 Ferry St.
Jason Montgomery, Alexandra Woolner

EmbodyMind Therapeutics
89 Northampton St.
Danielle Martineau

EAST LONGMEADOW

Letourneau and Sons
57 Edmund St.
James Letourneau

O’Neil Baseball
10 Lessard Circle
Matthew O’Neil

PeoplesBank
201 North Main St.
PeoplesBank

White’s
41 Maple St.
Lewis White

GREENFIELD

Adhikara Yoga School
16 Federal St.
Molly Kitchen

Baystate Medical Practices Inc.
48 Sanderson St.
Kristin Delaney

D & D Ventures
161 High St.
Donna Mowry

Franklin Chiropractic Center
77 Mohawk Trail
Jeffrey Denny

JL Martial Arts, LLC
531 Country Club Road
Jeffrey Chaisson

Lawn Service, Etc.
24 Plantation Circle
Michael Terounzo

My Mary Way
44 Chapman St.
Mary Murphy

Smoke Heaven
239 Main St.
SS Dudes, LLC

Sojee Raymond
28 Federal St., Suite 3
Sojeong Raymond

Wicked Good Cleaning
10 Euclid Ave.
Fawn Kuzontkoski

HOLYOKE

Amedeo’s Pizza & Restaurant
8 North Bridge St.
Antonio DiBenedetto

MoBeauty Supply
50 Holyoke St.
Maureen Washington

Subway
330 Main St.
Daisy Florek

Walgreens #04967
1588 Northampton St.
Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

LONGMEADOW

Abracadabra Painting
189 Englewood Road
Bryan Kennedy

Armata’s
901 Shaker Road
Good Food People Inc.

Dandelion Counseling, PLLC
734 Longmeadow St.
Bonnie Connell

Gianna Brassill
945 Shaker Road
Gianna Brassill

LUDLOW

Lavoie Family Chiropractic
733 Chapin St., Suite 200C
Christopher Lavoie

Marta Law Offices
77 Winsor St.
Paulo Marta, Lori Marta

NORTHAMPTON

ARK Dental, LLC
41 Locust St.
Ali Kasemkhani

Bang Bang Body Arts
7 Armory St.
Tiffany Matrone

H2H
260 Main St.
Thomas Rozene

The Hempest
2 Conz St.
Northampton Enterprises Inc.

Hiffman National, LLC
766 North King St.
Hiffman Asset Management, LLC

Life Law Publishing
92 Laurel Park
Matthew Herschler

Lilly’s Restoration, LLC
11 Cedar St.
Dri Klibansky

New England Community for Emotionally Focused Therapy
53 Center St.
Nancy Knudsen

NGK Designs
206 South St.
Nanut Kaye

Symbols & Cymbals
415 Prospect St.
Nerissa Nields-Duffy

PALMER

Palmer Pro Bike Corp.
1438 North Main St.
Jeffrey Soja

Reflexology Inc.
1026 Central St.
Zhanhua Wu

Thorndike Mills and Martin Importing
25 Ware St.
Mitchell Garabedian, Edward Garabedian, Anna Garabedian

SOUTHWICK

ACO Masonry, Heating & Air Conditioning
14 Hillside Road
Adam Quimette

Alison Marie Photography
208 College Highway, Suite H
Alison Alger

William Russell Photography
105 Coes Hill Road
William Gorman Jr.

SPRINGFIELD

Bossibella
112 Victoria St.
Anita Sorrell

Bravo’s Painting & Power Washing
38 Brookline Ave., Apt. 2
Osman Gabino Bravo

Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods
908-914 Allen St.
Derryl Gibbs

Cantina Curbside Grill
1242 Main St., Suite 211
Rashad Ali

Casino Island Bar
One MGM Way
Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC

Dewdney Enterprises
36 Kimberly Ave.
Anthony Dewdney

Erica’s Tax Services
26 Weymouth St.
Erica Floyd

Four Seasons Buffet
1714 Boston Road
Liyu Qui

Franklin Market
412 Franklin St.
Zahoor Haq

Good Karma Eco-Cleaning
93 West Canton Circle
Holly Paquette

The Greenhouse
170 Lucerne Road
Shavonne Lewis

J & D Polishing & Deburring
33 Mohawk Dr.
Dennis Nelson

Legend TV Co.
34 Front St.
James Cummings

Likkle Jamaican Cuisine
664 Page Blvd.
Caroll Cohen

Liranzo Mini Market
544 Worthington St.
Andrea Liranzo

The Markens Group Inc.
1350 Main St.
Bennett Markens

OneDigital Health and Benefits
1500 Main St.
Digital Insurance, LLC

Plaza Bar
One MGM Way
Blue Tarp Redevelopment, LLC

Raven’s Loft
115 Sumner Ave.
Stephanie Erbe

Savmore Auto Repair
351 East Columbis Ave.
Vladimir Krokhmalyuk

Springfield Diocesan Cemeteries
421 Tinkham Road
Joseph Kostek

WESTFIELD

B-Ton Construction Inc.
120 Mullen Ave.
Olessya Kondrotyev

CBD413
13 Dubois St.
Andrew Carmel

Chris’ Lawncare & More
54 Rosedell Dr.
Christopher Fay

J. Cruz Consulting
137 Whitaker Road
Jose Cruz

J. Goss Construction
12 Glenwood Dr.
Jarrod Goss

L.J. Avionics
1430 Russell Road, Apt. 14
Pablo Marquez

State of Art HVAC
20 Pauline Lane
Dustin Cupak

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Metro by T-Mobile
935 Riverdale St.
Brian Conway

Rite Aid #10061
99 Westfield St.
Michelle Mazzenga

Royal Nails
935 Riverdale St.
Hoang Vo

Speedway #2496
341 Memorial Ave.
Speedway, LLC

Verizon Wireless
1123 Riverdale St.
Karen Shipman

WILBRAHAM

Murray Financial Group
2341 Boston Road, Unit A120A
Kevin Murray

The Scented Garden Gift Shop
2341 Boston Road, Unit A110
Sandra Polom

