The following building permits were issued during the month of August 2019.

AMHERST

Amherst College

220 South Pleasant St.

$512,522 — Replace existing air-handling unit

Jones Properties, LP

34 Spring St.

$29,000 — Roofing

Northampton Cooperative Bank

390 College St.

$6,600 — Replace cubicle wall with wall to ceiling, fixed laminate glass with door

Northland Builders, LLC

188 East Hadley Road, Unit 156A

$40,000 — Office renovation

Sixty-Nine Ninety-One Main St.

79-91 Main St.

$48,750 — Roofing

Slobody Development Corp.

85 University Dr.

$374,000 — Build-out existing building for medical-marijuana facility

Town of Amherst

76 Mill Lane

$1,000,000 — Demolish and install playscapes, splash pad, new walk, trees, landscaping, shed, pavilion, and three shade sails at Groff Park

Trolley Barn Development, LLC

68 Cowls Road

$6,000 — HVAC work

CHICOPEE

672 Fuller, LLC

672 Fuller Road

$11,625 — Retrofit existing sprinkler system to new tenant fit-out

Meadow Street Partners, LLP

307 Meadow St.

$15,000 — Install partition wall, install new overhead door, replace two existing overhead doors

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

534 Front St.

$594,820 — Roof replacement at St. Stanislaus School

DEERFIELD

Eaglebrook

259 Pine Nook Road

$8,500 — Shed

EASTHAMPTON

Eastworks, LLP

116 Pleasant St.

Install projecting wall sign

Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School

1 Industrial Parkway

Install wall sign

EAST LONGMEADOW

Ronald Paasch, M.D.

265B Benton Dr.

$3,600 — Sign at Pioneer Spine & Sports Physicians

Town of East Longmeadow

175 Mapleshade Ave.

$96,000 — Doors at Mapleshade School

Town of East Longmeadow

150 Somers Road

$6,782 — Roof overlay at Fire Department

GREENFIELD

Community Action of the Franklin, Hampshire, and North Quabbin Regions, LLC

326 Deerfield St.

$29,646 — Install solar panels on roof

Greenfield Dental

126 High St.

Erect free-standing sign

Greenfield KMW, LLC

107 Verde Dr.

$10,000 — Install ductwork

HADLEY

Amherst Development Assoc., LLC

329 Russell St.

$25,000 — Telecommunications equipment swap

I.M. Real Estate, LLC

10 Mill Valley Road

$1,800 — Roofing

W/S Hadley Properties II, LLC

353 Russell St.

$4,000 — Wall-mounted sign

W/S Hadley Properties II, LLC

7 South Maple St.

$291,000 — New tenant fit-out for fitness gym

LENOX

Davidson Family Nominee Trust

2 Crystal St.

$1,500 — Replace back stairs

MRG CRW Holdings, LLC

55 Lee Road

$10,000 — Install fire-suppression systems in kitchens

Valley Mill Corp.

60 Willow Creek Road

$200,000 — Construct new garage as accessory to Lenox Valley Waste Transfer Facility

LONGMEADOW

Bell Atlantic Mobile of Mass. Corp., Ltd.

307 Academy Dr.

$20,000 — Removing antennas and remote radio units; install antennas, remote radio units, and hybrid fiber cables

GPT Longmeadow, LLC

674 Bliss Road

$137,772 — Convert tenant space to med spa

GPT Longmeadow, LLC

722 Bliss Road

$4,500 — New sign for Posto Restaurant

NORTHAMPTON

Richard Cooper, Catherine Cooper

3 Main St.

$20,000 — Demolish bike shop

Kendrick Properties

53 Clark Ave.

$22,400 — Repair columns in basement

Northampton Montessori Society

51 Bates St.

$8,766 — Remove modular building

Safe Journey, LLC

13 Munroe St.

$63,000 — Enclose existing porch for three-season room

SPRINGFIELD

600 Berkshire Ave., LLC

616 Berkshire Ave.

$30,000 — Demolish building

600 Berkshire Ave., LLC

616 Berkshire Ave.

$24,000 — Demolish building

Tania Barber

142 Hancock St.

$28,000 — Modify commercial building for use as a church

Boston Road/Pasco Rt. 20 Retail, LLC

1340 Boston Road

$70,000 — Partial demolition of front and rear portions of former carpet warehouse

J & J Verge Street, LLC

190 Verge St.

$43,565 — Alter interior space at Fighting Arts Academy for architectural access compliant restrooms, small changing room, and mechanical room

Liberty Medical Building Associates

125 Liberty St.

$17,623 — Alter former office space for new accessible toilet room and replace two door openings with accessible doors on first floor

RR & Co.

169 Maple St.

$38,785 — Roofing

Springfield Investors, LLC

1105 Boston Road

$225,000 — Alter commercial tenant space for use as dental office

WARE

Kanzaki Specialty Paper Co.

20 Cummings St.

$10,500 — Remove and replace stairs and platforms

ReEnergy Ware, LLC

198 East St.

$25,000 — Modify equipment for T-Mobile at existing cell site

WEST SPRINGFIELD

274 Westfield Street, LP

274 Westfield St.

$38,000 — Remove and replace exterior doors with sliders

Agri-Mark Inc.

958 Riverdale St.

$209,965 — Remove and dispose of three silos, replace concrete slabs, reconfigure catwalks, install new access ladder, install new silos

Anderson Cleaning Realty, LLC

103 Wayside Ave.

$50,000 — Update old offices and kitchenette; remove and replace doors, trim, toilets, and vanities; patch and paint drywall; clean HVAC

Balise Automotive Realty

122 Doty Circle

$82,500 — Roofing

Briarwood Fifteen, LLC

109 Ashley Ave.

$60,000 — Roofing

Century Investment Co.

95 Ashley Ave.

$15,000 — Erect walls to separate office spaces, add individual entrances

Eastern States Exposition

1305 Memorial Ave.

$45,000 — Construct partitions, replace exterior doors

Westside 55 Circuit, LLC

55 Circuit Ave.

$12,000 — Remove and dispose of silos and conveyor from west side of building

WILBRAHAM

Kyung Won Kim

Stony Hill Road

$61,595 — Roofing