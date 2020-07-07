Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Brown, Olivia M.

a/k/a Conte-Brown, Olivia M.

8 Foss St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/011/2020

Chisholm, Nicole M.

74 Partridge Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/01/2020

Cruz, Licenia

21 Lawndale St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2020

Fox-Bryant, Molly Ellen

4- A Maple View Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/04/2020

Houston, Brenda D.

a/k/a Houston-Leslie, Brenda D.

45 Willow St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/08/2020

LeBlanc, Robert

75 Judson St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/10/2020

Millan, Jose L.

301 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/09/2020

Pouliot, Melissa J.

22 Marguerite St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/08/2020

Randolph, Darryl Eugene

3 Eastwood Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/02/2020

Robinson, Marie L.

485 South St., Apt. 217

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/05/2020

Tavares, Maria G.

340 Holyoke St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/09/2020