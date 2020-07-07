Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
876 Beldingville Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Darius Marder
Seller: Janet L. Castleman
Date: 06/16/20
BERNARDSTON
34 South St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $205,750
Buyer: Jess E. Schulte
Seller: Cameron A. Schmitz
Date: 06/15/20
GREENFIELD
179 Green River Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $204,900
Buyer: Alexander J. Fullerton
Seller: Mary E. McEneany
Date: 06/12/20
284 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: JLS Enterprises LLC
Seller: Green Man Enterprises LLC
Date: 06/08/20
57 Silver St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $219,000
Buyer: Amanda Mullen
Seller: Newcomb INT
Date: 06/05/20
21 Spring Ter.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Danielle M. Bonsanti
Seller: Anne M. Platzner
Date: 06/08/20
49 Vernon St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Ciaran C. Kelahan
Seller: Dennis M. Parrott
Date: 06/11/20
HAWLEY
58 Forget Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $791,500
Buyer: Meadowsweet Farm LLC
Seller: Paul M. Lacinski
Date: 06/04/20
59 Forget Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kyra M. Cressotti
Seller: Paul M. Lacinski
Date: 06/04/20
HEATH
62 Long Hill Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Angela M. Taylor
Seller: Sheila D. Urban
Date: 06/10/20
Rowe Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $173,000
Buyer: Nancee Bershof
Seller: York INT
Date: 06/03/20
MONTAGUE
75 Turnpike Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jordan Kozloski
Seller: Frances C. MacPhail
Date: 06/05/20
ORANGE
69 Prescott Lane
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Aaron Moore
Seller: Thavath Sayarath
Date: 06/04/20
48 West Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Paul Theisen
Seller: Laelia LLC
Date: 06/09/20
111 West Myrtle St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jason R. James
Seller: B. Peter & M. A. Holmes FT
Date: 06/05/20
1
Dell Road
Rowe, MA 01367
Amount: $173,000
Buyer: Nancee Bershof
Seller: York INT
Date: 06/03/20
SHUTESBURY
295 Montague Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Cheever
Seller: Robert L. McCormick RET
Date: 06/11/20
SUNDERLAND
192 Hadley Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $288,600
Buyer: Yan Y. Ma
Seller: Steven C. Kennedy
Date: 06/09/20
50 South Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $281,500
Buyer: Michael Kline
Seller: Jason W. Shea
Date: 06/15/20
WHATELY
239 State Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Jill Skowronek
Seller: Jordan M. Bean
Date: 06/05/20
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
Blacksmith Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Michelle S. Butler FT
Seller: Christine A. Calabrese
Date: 06/15/20
251 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Michael Korolev
Seller: Ahmed AlZuhairi
Date: 06/12/20
12 Cosgrove Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Zachary Matys
Seller: Eugene Beauchemin
Date: 06/05/20
15 Ellington St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $166,950
Buyer: Marco A. Scibelli
Seller: Bank New York Mellon
Date: 06/10/20
35-37 Federal St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $314,000
Buyer: Husam A. Alugaidi
Seller: Mack A. Lynch
Date: 06/15/20
119 Florida Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Michael Lapointe
Seller: Colby, Brian X., (Estate)
Date: 06/04/20
338 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $8,000,000
Buyer: Pynchon LLC
Seller: Donna M. Dreyer
Date: 06/15/20
109 Paul Revere Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Sean P. Riley
Seller: Paul Giusto
Date: 06/05/20
304 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $168,542
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Mark Leblanc
Date: 06/05/20
BRIMFIELD
1154 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jonas Vandebroek
Seller: Cory S. Lapan
Date: 06/11/20
CHESTER
67 Middlefield Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Cora Boudreau
Seller: John R. Buikus
Date: 06/09/20
CHICOPEE
89 6th Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Kristian Hennessey
Seller: Robert E. Archambault
Date: 06/12/20
36 Cambridge St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $222,500
Buyer: Jose E. Padilla
Seller: Nasser Zebian
Date: 06/05/20
945 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Navin Patel
Seller: CLT Realty Inc.
Date: 06/08/20
29 Dorrance St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Mykola Nikulin
Seller: Paul Troy
Date: 06/12/20
163 East St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $159,999
Buyer: Anacelis Molina
Seller: Corey J. Black
Date: 06/09/20
50 Edbert St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Dorothy Jacques
Seller: Premier Home Builders Inc.
Date: 06/09/20
107 Edward St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: NAR Realty LLC
Seller: Lorraine A. Cote
Date: 06/04/20
29 Emerson St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $139,900
Buyer: Westwood Estates LLC
Seller: Exchange Management TR
Date: 06/03/20
41 Fernhill St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Seweryn W. Grabowski
Seller: US Bank
Date: 06/16/20
9 Hampden Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Jorge L. Aponte
Seller: David Larkin
Date: 06/16/20
29 Jean Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Ernest W. Hayden
Seller: N. Riley Construction Inc.
Date: 06/05/20
14 Kowal Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Justin L. Veillette
Seller: Wilmington Trust
Date: 06/05/20
218 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: David A. Assarian
Seller: Paul R. Samson
Date: 06/12/20
23 Marten St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $138,722
Buyer: Works Of Art LLC
Seller: Jerod R. Laflamme
Date: 06/04/20
80 Munger Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Samuel B. Sharpe
Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Date: 06/05/20
28 Orchard St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $222,500
Buyer: Joseph D. Julio
Seller: Gregory Bernat
Date: 06/11/20
47 Richelieu St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Paul Racine
Seller: Debra Kolnicki
Date: 06/12/20
38 Shepherd St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Nathan Moreau
Seller: Marc A. Labrie
Date: 06/12/20
17 Sunnyside St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $341,300
Buyer: Ryan P. McEwan
Seller: Green Fields Inc.
Date: 06/15/20
81 Syrek St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Nicholas Bernier
Seller: Rudolph P. Piotrowski
Date: 06/15/20
88 Wallace Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Janisse Bonilla-Pedraza
Seller: Maureen E. Boutin
Date: 06/10/20
59 West St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Albert E. Paone
Seller: Anthony Alvaro
Date: 06/12/20
EAST LONGMEADOW
18 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Sandra Wainwright
Seller: Kenric D. Gallano
Date: 06/08/20
462 Chestnut St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Arvind K. Sundaram
Seller: Robert T. Scott
Date: 06/04/20
141 Country Club Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Michael Donskoy
Seller: Keun S. Han
Date: 06/11/20
131 Dwight Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Luke Paull
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 06/03/20
51 East Circle Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Kimberly Lord
Seller: Seth M. Fiore
Date: 06/15/20
5 Judy Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $366,750
Buyer: Kim A. Ainsworth
Seller: Joseph A. Conant
Date: 06/05/20
114 Lasalle St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Jonathan Coyne
Seller: Jerry E. Gray
Date: 06/11/20
228 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Georgiana C. Gibson-Daw
Seller: James M. Mott
Date: 06/16/20
321 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Colon Franco-Aristides
Seller: George R. Sullivan
Date: 06/12/20
295 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Kenneth Cooper
Seller: Anthony G. Richards
Date: 06/10/20
12 Susan St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jonathan C. Thomas
Seller: Lisa K. Patnode
Date: 06/12/20
HAMPDEN
3-9 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $2,175,000
Buyer: MJCEL LLC
Seller: Roha Enterprises 2 LLC
Date: 06/12/20
14-20 East Longmeadow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $2,175,000
Buyer: MJCEL LLC
Seller: Roha Enterprises 2 LLC
Date: 06/12/20
50 Woodland Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Daniel Berg
Seller: Christopher E. Hagen
Date: 06/15/20
HOLLAND
2 Clark Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Paul E. Holloway
Seller: FNMA
Date: 06/12/20
48 Leno Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Patricia Reece
Seller: Brian McDonnell
Date: 06/08/20
HOLYOKE
33-35 Brookline Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $133,041
Buyer: Fens Co. LLC
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Date: 06/12/20
291 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $780,000
Buyer: NCA Properties LLC
Seller: Sic Infit LLC
Date: 06/04/20
32 Florida Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Dmitriy Y. Bazukin
Seller: Bethany I. Labelle
Date: 06/09/20
21 Hillview Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $183,000
Buyer: Nuriye Kartal
Seller: Louise F. Millane-George
Date: 06/12/20
50-52 Hitchcock St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Efrain Tirado
Seller: John P. Brunelle
Date: 06/04/20
283 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $206,000
Buyer: Daniel Rose
Seller: Michael Siciliano
Date: 06/15/20
68 Lynch Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Joshua Riberio
Seller: Amanda Wellman-Gomez
Date: 06/04/20
55 Nonotuck St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Corey Flanders
Seller: Kenneth C. Kiontke
Date: 06/08/20
31 North Branch Pkwy.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Kyle Rivera
Seller: Katherine R. McCabe
Date: 06/12/20
323 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Bartlett M. Doty
Seller: David Mathes
Date: 06/03/20
510 South Bridge St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $411,123
Buyer: Next Realty Inc.
Seller: Bridge Street Equities
Date: 06/12/20
12 Scott Hollow Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Kerry M. Mikalchus
Seller: Dawn L. Blyda
Date: 06/11/20
LONGMEADOW
81 Benedict Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Paul M. Thompson
Seller: Geordie S. Kinnear
Date: 06/09/20
96 Birchwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Nathaniel O. Waugaman
Seller: Andrew Barbosa
Date: 06/03/20
15 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: James H. McClintock
Seller: Mark T. Langone
Date: 06/12/20
167 Dwight Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $4,750,000
Buyer: Workers Credit Union
Seller: Longmeadow Park LLC
Date: 06/03/20
171 Dwight Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $4,750,000
Buyer: Workers Credit Union
Seller: Longmeadow Park LLC
Date: 06/03/20
175 Dwight Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $4,750,000
Buyer: Workers Credit Union
Seller: Longmeadow Park LLC
Date: 06/03/20
10 Eastham Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $691,000
Buyer: Steven Berger
Seller: Holland TR
Date: 06/05/20
12 Erskine Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Frohmund K. Burger
Seller: Ian L. Goldsmith
Date: 06/08/20
42 Laurel Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Kyle Chambers
Seller: Paula C. Tredeau
Date: 06/11/20
249 Lynnwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Patti G. Glenn
Seller: Roy FT
Date: 06/12/20
23 Meadow Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Jesus Escobar
Seller: Juan C. Escobar
Date: 06/12/20
LUDLOW
60 Clearwater Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Corey Day
Seller: Mel K. Kwatowski
Date: 06/05/20
99 Edgewood Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Jason A. Chelo
Seller: Scott R. Johnson
Date: 06/05/20
146 Highland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Robert McRobbie
Seller: Meghan Lynch
Date: 06/03/20
148 Highland Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Caitlin G. Pestana
Seller: Corey S. Day
Date: 06/05/20
115 Laconia St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Dominick A. Corsetti
Seller: Boyko, Stanley S., (Estate)
Date: 06/08/20
21 Main Blvd.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $213,100
Buyer: Garrett M. Richard
Seller: George A. Hapcook
Date: 06/08/20
434 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Todd M. Nareau
Seller: Henry E. Gaviglio
Date: 06/04/20
66 New Crest St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Samuel J. Acevedo-Nichols
Seller: Jason Gagnon
Date: 06/08/20
MONSON
14 Crest Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Eric T. Alexopoulos
Seller: Douglas K. Dehanas
Date: 06/05/20
71 Maxwell Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Kalli Arbour
Seller: Pamela J. Arbour
Date: 06/09/20
8 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Christopher Glista
Seller: David A. Proulx
Date: 06/11/20
MONTGOMERY
30 Mountain Acres
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Alfred G. Ames
Seller: Nina D. Fountain
Date: 06/11/20
PALMER
8 1st St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Double R. Enterprises LLC
Seller: Atlas Die LLC
Date: 06/03/20
49 Charles St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $228,750
Buyer: Andrew McCabe
Seller: Charles E. McCabe
Date: 06/12/20
4037 Hill St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Peter J. Kuzontkoski
Seller: Dianne L. Lefebvre
Date: 06/08/20
26 Homestead St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Alexander C. Aghjayan
Seller: Paul K. Clinton
Date: 06/10/20
Mechanic St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $228,500
Buyer: Lisa D. Gagnon
Seller: Edward T. Moynihan
Date: 06/11/20
125 State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $125,500
Buyer: Kevin J. Czaplicki
Seller: Cascade Funding 2017-1 Al
Date: 06/05/20
RUSSELL
96 West Main St.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $188,500
Buyer: Tracy Shaw
Seller: Kevin P. Kennedy
Date: 06/03/20
SPRINGFIELD
20 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $230,500
Buyer: Noel Soto-Cruz
Seller: Diep T. Lam
Date: 06/15/20
125-127 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Luis E. Izquierdo
Seller: TM Properties Inc.
Date: 06/15/20
1174 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Shawn M. Hyland
Seller: Donna M. Houser
Date: 06/10/20
41 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $176,900
Buyer: Mark R. Theriaque
Seller: Norman Mercier
Date: 06/12/20
155 Ashbrook St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $201,500
Buyer: Hem B. Bhattarai
Seller: Richard C. Ericksberg
Date: 06/09/20
9 Beauregard St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Luis Comas-Mejia
Seller: KEC Properties LLC
Date: 06/08/20
88 Benton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $251,900
Buyer: Pedro A. Joubert-Collazo
Seller: Adeleke Thomas
Date: 06/16/20
71 Bernard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $184,000
Buyer: Yamaira Gonzalez
Seller: H&N LLC
Date: 06/03/20
47 Biltmore St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Thang Nugyen
Seller: Raith P. Son
Date: 06/16/20
77 Biltmore St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $117,000
Buyer: Khari Crittendon
Seller: John T. Thompson
Date: 06/12/20
220 Birchland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $212,800
Buyer: Ann Hughes
Seller: Lorraine M. Strain
Date: 06/15/20
41 Blaine St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Carlos Deleon
Seller: A&D Property Group LLC
Date: 06/12/20
81 Brickett St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $116,000
Buyer: Grosz RT
Seller: Bettie R. Young
Date: 06/05/20
88 Butternut St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Kathleen A. Flynn
Seller: Deborah A. O’Brien
Date: 06/08/20
15 Cass St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Edgardo E. Terrero
Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Date: 06/09/20
111 Clydesdale Lane
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Irmgartd Camacho
Seller: Mariam Saleh
Date: 06/08/20
266 Corcoran Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $169,000
Buyer: Matthew S. Casey
Seller: Richard G. Martin
Date: 06/12/20
Davenport St. (NS)
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $116,000
Buyer: Grosz RT
Seller: Bettie R. Young
Date: 06/05/20
131 Dwight Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Luke Paull
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 06/03/20
1446-1450 Dwight St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $179,500
Buyer: Garey Allen
Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Date: 06/08/20
32 Elaine Circle
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Erich S. Driscoll
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 06/04/20
1 Florentine Gardens
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Natalie C. Cotton-Nessler
Seller: Joanne Goubourn
Date: 06/04/20
32 Forest St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Alejandro F. Marrero
Seller: London Realty LLC
Date: 06/05/20
186 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Jeremy Skiba
Seller: Alexis N. Warth
Date: 06/08/20
61 Garland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Alexandra M. Otero
Seller: Jennifer Holloway
Date: 06/05/20
127 Garnet St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: Nikeya L. Lowery
Seller: Jeffrey W. Provost
Date: 06/10/20
180 Garvey Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Andrea Punch
Seller: Borgy LLC
Date: 06/16/20
43 Gertrude St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $165,500
Buyer: Krystal M. Vega
Seller: James F. Vandyke
Date: 06/12/20
41 Hayden Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Valley Castle Holdings
Date: 06/16/20
69 Hood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Jose E. Vargas-Baez
Seller: Enrique Ortiz
Date: 06/12/20
132 Hudson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $171,500
Buyer: Robert P. Hanrahan
Seller: Sean D. Mangan
Date: 06/15/20
15 Irene St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Christopher Reeve
Seller: Elizabeth A. Scanlon
Date: 06/05/20
103 Kirby St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $177,379
Buyer: Bryan W. Punderson
Seller: Theodore J. Czepiel
Date: 06/10/20
19 Lamont St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Luiz A. Perez
Seller: Yanibel Vasquez
Date: 06/12/20
72 Larkspur St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Bennett
Seller: Luis Gonzalez
Date: 06/11/20
41 Lloyd Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Jeannette Smith
Seller: Notre Dame Properties LLC
Date: 06/05/20
101 Lowell St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $35,920,000
Buyer: Edgewater Tower LLC
Seller: Pynchon 2 Apartments LP
Date: 06/09/20
1163 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Cedar Green LLC
Seller: Ahap LLC
Date: 06/09/20
72 Mapledell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: B9 Industries Inc.
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 06/05/20
89 Maynard St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $164,000
Buyer: Edmanuel Collazo
Seller: Vincent B. Shorte
Date: 06/15/20
46 Midway St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Jose M. Ramos-Rosado
Seller: Jaimie L. Standing
Date: 06/05/20
43 Montmorenci St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $139,000
Buyer: Sue Kuang
Seller: Ventura Carrasco
Date: 06/09/20
80 Northampton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $126,000
Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC
Seller: US Bank
Date: 06/11/20
13 Notre Dame St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: MNB Builders LLC
Seller: Robert C. McElligott
Date: 06/15/20
1302 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $149,400
Buyer: Fernando Matos
Seller: Michael Lapointe
Date: 06/05/20
83 Parkside St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $169,900
Buyer: Roel J. Burnett
Seller: A. Geovannni Bernal
Date: 06/08/20
202 Plainfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $40,080,000
Buyer: Pynchon Townhomes LLC
Seller: Pynchon 1 Apartments LP
Date: 06/09/20
69 Prentice St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Roshanda Yates
Seller: Ivette Diaz
Date: 06/15/20
206 Prentice St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: James J. Ryan
Seller: Sarah K. Delisle
Date: 06/15/20
112 Quaker Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $124,054
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 06/11/20
79 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Valley Castle Holdings
Date: 06/16/20
31 Ravenwood St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Carlos Aguasvivas
Seller: Greg A. Pease
Date: 06/05/20
2001 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $7,000,000
Buyer: Friends Of Baystate Academy
Seller: Polman Realty LLC
Date: 06/11/20
260 Roy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Tyler M. Feinstein
Seller: Elke H. Davidson
Date: 06/15/20
251 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $123,000
Buyer: Stoney RT
Seller: Olga Jagiello
Date: 06/08/20
24 Sidney Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $158,000
Buyer: Marcia Levonne-Tate
Seller: Anthony Bourget
Date: 06/03/20
1427 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Alfred J. Long
Seller: Jennifer M. Darcy-Guertin
Date: 06/15/20
1072 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Elghani Sons Inc.
Seller: RIJO Enterprises LLC
Date: 06/05/20
103 Superior Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $209,000
Buyer: Christine D. Johnson
Seller: Thomas G. Newell
Date: 06/16/20
23 Washington Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $319,000
Buyer: Debra Distefano
Seller: Jon A. Sandman
Date: 06/16/20
190 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Jeffrey Robinson-Beattie
Seller: Caitlyn D. Kelleher
Date: 06/09/20
2416 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jose Perales
Seller: Kyle G. Roy
Date: 06/08/20
238 Winterset Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: John D. Slavick
Seller: Lindsay Tanguay
Date: 06/05/20
19 Yale St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $297,500
Buyer: Nolava LLC
Seller: Valley Castle Holdings
Date: 06/16/20
SOUTHWICK
509 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Whalley Properties Inc.
Seller: Norman H. Storey
Date: 06/05/20
24 Woodside Circle
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Garrett W. O’Keefe
Seller: Charles G. Berthiaume
Date: 06/08/20
TOLLAND
331 Hartland Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $156,000
Buyer: Brian K. Falcetti
Seller: Wayne Simeone
Date: 06/15/20
WALES
32 Reed Hill Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $338,000
Buyer: Donna M. Szolusha
Seller: Sandra A. Wilk
Date: 06/12/20
WESTFIELD
10 Canterbury Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kara M. Krupa
Seller: Oak Ridge Custom Home Builders
Date: 06/15/20
27 East Bartlett St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Louis J. Siano
Seller: Theodore J. Kopyscinski
Date: 06/03/20
47 East Silver St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $291,250
Buyer: FHB Realty LLP
Seller: Ernest C. Gardner
Date: 06/12/20
26 Frederick St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $197,000
Buyer: Shawn M. Mahue
Seller: Ashley A. Hebda
Date: 06/08/20
63 Gary Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Petro Levchyk
Seller: Joan W. Konefal
Date: 06/15/20
129 Glenwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: Litza M. Luna-Bermudez
Seller: Maria A. Scott-Smith
Date: 06/12/20
188 Munger Hill Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Matthew Christy
Seller: Jonathan Queenin
Date: 06/15/20
345 Russellville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kristopher R. Kelley
Seller: Wayne S. Cunningham
Date: 06/12/20
8 Whitaker Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Michael S. Knurek
Seller: John F. Hoyt
Date: 06/15/20
WILBRAHAM
16 Bellows Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $459,900
Buyer: Heydi F. Podadera
Seller: Stephanie Eagles-Fox
Date: 06/12/20
3 Bonair Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Rebecca Smith
Seller: Shane M. Bruscoe
Date: 06/04/20
27 Brentwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Stephanie Eagles-Fox
Seller: Maurice G. Murphy
Date: 06/12/20
5 Bulkley Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: David P. Allum
Seller: David C. Weeks
Date: 06/10/20
288 Burleigh Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Steven M. Crochiere
Seller: Richard Schroll
Date: 06/15/20
115 Chilson Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Felix Y. Malinkevich
Seller: Roberts, William R., (Estate)
Date: 06/15/20
10 Hemingway Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $338,000
Buyer: Dayna Mahan
Seller: Amy J. Porter
Date: 06/04/20
188 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Michael C. Gouin
Seller: Joseph B. Doran
Date: 06/04/20
64 Old Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $184,900
Buyer: Keegan A. Voigt
Seller: Nelson Garcia
Date: 06/12/20
33 Pleasant View Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Robert J. Schroeter
Seller: Sandra K. Belcastro
Date: 06/15/20
400 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Alexandr Kaletin
Seller: Jeffrey A. Levasseur
Date: 06/15/20
Stonegate Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Derek J. Pelkey
Seller: William J. Giokas
Date: 06/16/20
42 Stonegate Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $439,000
Buyer: Jeffrey W. Hamer
Seller: Michele T. Agahigian
Date: 06/15/20
3 Westernview Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Ethan J. Eady
Seller: Holda, Edward A., (Estate)
Date: 06/08/20
WEST SPRINGFIELD
167 Althea St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $176,500
Buyer: Meghan Provost
Seller: Sherry, Catherine M., (Estate)
Date: 06/16/20
232 Ashley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Theodore E. Fydenkevez
Seller: Revitalized Properties
Date: 06/15/20
191 Baldwin St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,250,000
Buyer: Palpum Raw LLC
Seller: Dasare Properties LLC
Date: 06/16/20
97 Cass Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $173,000
Buyer: Robert A. Murphy
Seller: Mary A. Fitzgerald
Date: 06/04/20
25 Clyde Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $183,982
Buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP
Seller: Susan M. Muzzy
Date: 06/11/20
47 Hewitt St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Alexandra D. Dupuis
Seller: Sean P. Riley
Date: 06/05/20
67 Hewitt St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Branden Patitucci
Seller: John J. Theriault
Date: 06/05/20
189 Hillcrest Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $199,500
Buyer: Andrew D. McMahon
Seller: 189 Hillcrest Avenue RT
Date: 06/05/20
95 Janet St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Olivia M. Schrader
Seller: Mark M. Salamon
Date: 06/12/20
5 Lennys Way
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Jonathan Dominik
Seller: Javed A. Naqvi
Date: 06/05/20
176 Lower Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Sarah B. Long
Seller: MAA Property LLC
Date: 06/10/20
81 Monastery Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Grisel Vargas
Seller: Gia Z. Catanzarite
Date: 06/08/20
772 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Lalit Ghalley
Seller: Jonathan Dominik
Date: 06/05/20
36 Southworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Dylan Brochu
Seller: Michael A. Krupa
Date: 06/11/20
156 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Marina Otero
Seller: Manchester Enterprises
Date: 06/12/20
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
20 Clifton Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: Elena S. Davis
Seller: Susan E. Cormier
Date: 06/10/20
135 Mill Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Richard A. Weinberg
Seller: Daniel E. Boudreau
Date: 06/05/20
320 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $272,500
Buyer: 302 Realty LLC
Seller: Margaret T. Costa
Date: 06/10/20
15 Sunrise Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Dickinson Street LLC
Seller: Richard J. McKeown
Date: 06/05/20
BELCHERTOWN
221 Boardman St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $452,000
Buyer: Carla Sterling
Seller: Eilean L. Attwood
Date: 06/15/20
218 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Pedro Torres
Seller: Elizabeth McNamara
Date: 06/11/20
45 Lake Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: John Bowler
Seller: Glen Hupfer
Date: 06/03/20
227 North Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $245,500
Buyer: 809 College Highway LLC
Seller: Josephine M. Fontaine
Date: 06/15/20
EASTHAMPTON
7 1st Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Jeanette Paluh
Seller: Aimie J. Sullivan
Date: 06/05/20
89 Autumn Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Nina Rogowsky
Seller: Edward J. Gallivan
Date: 06/12/20
15 Beyer Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Christopher D. Madsen
Seller: Samuel R. Maule
Date: 06/03/20
40 Carillon Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $405,850
Buyer: Anna M. Leue
Seller: Andrew C. Keller
Date: 06/04/20
20 East Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $259,900
Buyer: Noah Cooper
Seller: Timothy J. Garceau
Date: 06/05/20
3 Monska Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Walter J. Graff
Seller: Lynn A. Helems
Date: 06/05/20
21 River Valley Way
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $398,750
Buyer: Angelo D. Intile
Seller: Robert Solosko
Date: 06/03/20
74 Williston Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $223,969
Buyer: First NLC TR
Seller: Alice Knox-Eaton
Date: 06/08/20
GOSHEN
30 Lake Dr.
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: David A. Damsky
Seller: Susan C. Bourque
Date: 06/15/20
GRANBY
12 Deerbrook Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Chevy J. Kelker
Seller: Cecilia M. Laporte
Date: 06/09/20
277 East State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $281,400
Buyer: Andre D. Pelletier
Seller: Saunders N. Whittlesey
Date: 06/03/20
62 West St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Hannah Larrabee
Seller: Jacob G. Callery
Date: 06/08/20
HADLEY
68 Huntington Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $268,750
Buyer: Ashleigh K. Malinowski
Seller: Joseph B. Malinowski
Date: 06/12/20
2 Indian Pipe Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $698,000
Buyer: Bruce D. Tyler
Seller: Whyte FT
Date: 06/15/20
HATFIELD
166 Main St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Jason W. Shea
Seller: Strong, Teresa M., (Estate)
Date: 06/15/20
MIDDLEFIELD
163 Arthur Pease Road
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Raymond J. Bressette
Seller: Jonathan Horning
Date: 06/05/20
NORTHAMPTON
72 Austin Circle
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Lamere
Seller: Christopher B. Nearey
Date: 06/05/20
137 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $128,000
Buyer: Rosemund LLC
Seller: Mary E. Just
Date: 06/09/20
155 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: MRC Enterprises LLC
Seller: Emerson Way LLC
Date: 06/10/20
595 Haydenville Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Seth H. Gregory
Seller: Helen E. Symons
Date: 06/12/20
40 Spring St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Sarah L. Gilleman
Seller: Grosz RT
Date: 06/08/20
52 Winterberry Lane
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Jonathan Roberts
Seller: Shelly L. Rifken
Date: 06/12/20
PLAINFIELD
27 Broom St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Almond Property Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Farmhouse Properties LLC
Date: 06/10/20
23 Mountain St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $298,000
Buyer: Alix Daguzan
Seller: June M. Lynds
Date: 06/15/20
SOUTH HADLEY
57 Dartmouth St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Joshua J. Rondeau
Seller: Derek M. Brin
Date: 06/10/20
8 Marcel St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Tucker Bixby
Seller: Rosinski Realty Inc.
Date: 06/12/20
49 North Main St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $337,500
Buyer: Todd Grover
Seller: Maurice R. Laflamme
Date: 06/12/20
14 San Souci Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: William P. Barry
Seller: Michael Brown
Date: 06/15/20
26 Tampa St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $221,000
Buyer: Susan K. Narey
Seller: Gagnon, Doris R., (Estate)
Date: 06/09/20
136 Woodbridge St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $373,000
Buyer: Flannery L. Merideth
Seller: George R. Dempsey
Date: 06/08/20
SOUTHAMPTON
133 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Joseph G. Lafreniere
Seller: Alfred J. Albano
Date: 06/08/20
119 White Loaf Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Luis O. Maisonet
Seller: Alan D. Kitch
Date: 06/08/20
WARE
3 Meadow Heights Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $179,900
Buyer: Matthew P. Thibodeau
Seller: Brenda L. Scibelli
Date: 06/08/20
WILLIAMSBURG
28-R Fairfield Ave.
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Rory Zononi
Seller: Laurie B. Farkas
Date: 06/05/20
WORTHINGTON
159 Cummington Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Royer
Seller: Richard G. Higgins TR
Date: 06/12/20
570 Dingle Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Tina J. Crotty-Vandoloski
Seller: Michael P. Frazier
Date: 06/04/20