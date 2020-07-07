The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

876 Beldingville Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Darius Marder

Seller: Janet L. Castleman

Date: 06/16/20

BERNARDSTON

34 South St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $205,750

Buyer: Jess E. Schulte

Seller: Cameron A. Schmitz

Date: 06/15/20

GREENFIELD

179 Green River Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $204,900

Buyer: Alexander J. Fullerton

Seller: Mary E. McEneany

Date: 06/12/20

284 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: JLS Enterprises LLC

Seller: Green Man Enterprises LLC

Date: 06/08/20

57 Silver St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $219,000

Buyer: Amanda Mullen

Seller: Newcomb INT

Date: 06/05/20

21 Spring Ter.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Danielle M. Bonsanti

Seller: Anne M. Platzner

Date: 06/08/20

49 Vernon St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Ciaran C. Kelahan

Seller: Dennis M. Parrott

Date: 06/11/20

HAWLEY

58 Forget Road

Hawley, MA 01339

Amount: $791,500

Buyer: Meadowsweet Farm LLC

Seller: Paul M. Lacinski

Date: 06/04/20

59 Forget Road

Hawley, MA 01339

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kyra M. Cressotti

Seller: Paul M. Lacinski

Date: 06/04/20

HEATH

62 Long Hill Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Angela M. Taylor

Seller: Sheila D. Urban

Date: 06/10/20

Rowe Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $173,000

Buyer: Nancee Bershof

Seller: York INT

Date: 06/03/20

MONTAGUE

75 Turnpike Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jordan Kozloski

Seller: Frances C. MacPhail

Date: 06/05/20

ORANGE

69 Prescott Lane

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Aaron Moore

Seller: Thavath Sayarath

Date: 06/04/20

48 West Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Paul Theisen

Seller: Laelia LLC

Date: 06/09/20

111 West Myrtle St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jason R. James

Seller: B. Peter & M. A. Holmes FT

Date: 06/05/20

1

Dell Road

Rowe, MA 01367

Amount: $173,000

Buyer: Nancee Bershof

Seller: York INT

Date: 06/03/20

SHUTESBURY

295 Montague Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Cheever

Seller: Robert L. McCormick RET

Date: 06/11/20

SUNDERLAND

192 Hadley Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $288,600

Buyer: Yan Y. Ma

Seller: Steven C. Kennedy

Date: 06/09/20

50 South Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $281,500

Buyer: Michael Kline

Seller: Jason W. Shea

Date: 06/15/20

WHATELY

239 State Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Jill Skowronek

Seller: Jordan M. Bean

Date: 06/05/20

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

Blacksmith Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Michelle S. Butler FT

Seller: Christine A. Calabrese

Date: 06/15/20

251 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Michael Korolev

Seller: Ahmed AlZuhairi

Date: 06/12/20

12 Cosgrove Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Zachary Matys

Seller: Eugene Beauchemin

Date: 06/05/20

15 Ellington St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $166,950

Buyer: Marco A. Scibelli

Seller: Bank New York Mellon

Date: 06/10/20

35-37 Federal St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $314,000

Buyer: Husam A. Alugaidi

Seller: Mack A. Lynch

Date: 06/15/20

119 Florida Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Michael Lapointe

Seller: Colby, Brian X., (Estate)

Date: 06/04/20

338 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $8,000,000

Buyer: Pynchon LLC

Seller: Donna M. Dreyer

Date: 06/15/20

109 Paul Revere Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Sean P. Riley

Seller: Paul Giusto

Date: 06/05/20

304 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $168,542

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Mark Leblanc

Date: 06/05/20

BRIMFIELD

1154 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jonas Vandebroek

Seller: Cory S. Lapan

Date: 06/11/20

CHESTER

67 Middlefield Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Cora Boudreau

Seller: John R. Buikus

Date: 06/09/20

CHICOPEE

89 6th Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Kristian Hennessey

Seller: Robert E. Archambault

Date: 06/12/20

36 Cambridge St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $222,500

Buyer: Jose E. Padilla

Seller: Nasser Zebian

Date: 06/05/20

945 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Navin Patel

Seller: CLT Realty Inc.

Date: 06/08/20

29 Dorrance St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Mykola Nikulin

Seller: Paul Troy

Date: 06/12/20

163 East St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $159,999

Buyer: Anacelis Molina

Seller: Corey J. Black

Date: 06/09/20

50 Edbert St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Dorothy Jacques

Seller: Premier Home Builders Inc.

Date: 06/09/20

107 Edward St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: NAR Realty LLC

Seller: Lorraine A. Cote

Date: 06/04/20

29 Emerson St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $139,900

Buyer: Westwood Estates LLC

Seller: Exchange Management TR

Date: 06/03/20

41 Fernhill St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Seweryn W. Grabowski

Seller: US Bank

Date: 06/16/20

9 Hampden Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Jorge L. Aponte

Seller: David Larkin

Date: 06/16/20

29 Jean Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Ernest W. Hayden

Seller: N. Riley Construction Inc.

Date: 06/05/20

14 Kowal Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Justin L. Veillette

Seller: Wilmington Trust

Date: 06/05/20

218 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: David A. Assarian

Seller: Paul R. Samson

Date: 06/12/20

23 Marten St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $138,722

Buyer: Works Of Art LLC

Seller: Jerod R. Laflamme

Date: 06/04/20

80 Munger Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Samuel B. Sharpe

Seller: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Date: 06/05/20

28 Orchard St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $222,500

Buyer: Joseph D. Julio

Seller: Gregory Bernat

Date: 06/11/20

47 Richelieu St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Paul Racine

Seller: Debra Kolnicki

Date: 06/12/20

38 Shepherd St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Nathan Moreau

Seller: Marc A. Labrie

Date: 06/12/20

17 Sunnyside St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $341,300

Buyer: Ryan P. McEwan

Seller: Green Fields Inc.

Date: 06/15/20

81 Syrek St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Nicholas Bernier

Seller: Rudolph P. Piotrowski

Date: 06/15/20

88 Wallace Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Janisse Bonilla-Pedraza

Seller: Maureen E. Boutin

Date: 06/10/20

59 West St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Albert E. Paone

Seller: Anthony Alvaro

Date: 06/12/20

EAST LONGMEADOW

18 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Sandra Wainwright

Seller: Kenric D. Gallano

Date: 06/08/20

462 Chestnut St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Arvind K. Sundaram

Seller: Robert T. Scott

Date: 06/04/20

141 Country Club Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Michael Donskoy

Seller: Keun S. Han

Date: 06/11/20

131 Dwight Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Luke Paull

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 06/03/20

51 East Circle Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Kimberly Lord

Seller: Seth M. Fiore

Date: 06/15/20

5 Judy Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $366,750

Buyer: Kim A. Ainsworth

Seller: Joseph A. Conant

Date: 06/05/20

114 Lasalle St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Jonathan Coyne

Seller: Jerry E. Gray

Date: 06/11/20

228 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Georgiana C. Gibson-Daw

Seller: James M. Mott

Date: 06/16/20

321 Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Colon Franco-Aristides

Seller: George R. Sullivan

Date: 06/12/20

295 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Kenneth Cooper

Seller: Anthony G. Richards

Date: 06/10/20

12 Susan St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jonathan C. Thomas

Seller: Lisa K. Patnode

Date: 06/12/20

HAMPDEN

3-9 Allen St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $2,175,000

Buyer: MJCEL LLC

Seller: Roha Enterprises 2 LLC

Date: 06/12/20

14-20 East Longmeadow Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $2,175,000

Buyer: MJCEL LLC

Seller: Roha Enterprises 2 LLC

Date: 06/12/20

50 Woodland Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Daniel Berg

Seller: Christopher E. Hagen

Date: 06/15/20

HOLLAND

2 Clark Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Paul E. Holloway

Seller: FNMA

Date: 06/12/20

48 Leno Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Patricia Reece

Seller: Brian McDonnell

Date: 06/08/20

HOLYOKE

33-35 Brookline Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $133,041

Buyer: Fens Co. LLC

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Date: 06/12/20

291 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $780,000

Buyer: NCA Properties LLC

Seller: Sic Infit LLC

Date: 06/04/20

32 Florida Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Dmitriy Y. Bazukin

Seller: Bethany I. Labelle

Date: 06/09/20

21 Hillview Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $183,000

Buyer: Nuriye Kartal

Seller: Louise F. Millane-George

Date: 06/12/20

50-52 Hitchcock St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Efrain Tirado

Seller: John P. Brunelle

Date: 06/04/20

283 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $206,000

Buyer: Daniel Rose

Seller: Michael Siciliano

Date: 06/15/20

68 Lynch Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Joshua Riberio

Seller: Amanda Wellman-Gomez

Date: 06/04/20

55 Nonotuck St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Corey Flanders

Seller: Kenneth C. Kiontke

Date: 06/08/20

31 North Branch Pkwy.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Kyle Rivera

Seller: Katherine R. McCabe

Date: 06/12/20

323 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: Bartlett M. Doty

Seller: David Mathes

Date: 06/03/20

510 South Bridge St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $411,123

Buyer: Next Realty Inc.

Seller: Bridge Street Equities

Date: 06/12/20

12 Scott Hollow Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Kerry M. Mikalchus

Seller: Dawn L. Blyda

Date: 06/11/20

LONGMEADOW

81 Benedict Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Paul M. Thompson

Seller: Geordie S. Kinnear

Date: 06/09/20

96 Birchwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Nathaniel O. Waugaman

Seller: Andrew Barbosa

Date: 06/03/20

15 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: James H. McClintock

Seller: Mark T. Langone

Date: 06/12/20

167 Dwight Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $4,750,000

Buyer: Workers Credit Union

Seller: Longmeadow Park LLC

Date: 06/03/20

171 Dwight Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $4,750,000

Buyer: Workers Credit Union

Seller: Longmeadow Park LLC

Date: 06/03/20

175 Dwight Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $4,750,000

Buyer: Workers Credit Union

Seller: Longmeadow Park LLC

Date: 06/03/20

10 Eastham Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $691,000

Buyer: Steven Berger

Seller: Holland TR

Date: 06/05/20

12 Erskine Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Frohmund K. Burger

Seller: Ian L. Goldsmith

Date: 06/08/20

42 Laurel Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Kyle Chambers

Seller: Paula C. Tredeau

Date: 06/11/20

249 Lynnwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Patti G. Glenn

Seller: Roy FT

Date: 06/12/20

23 Meadow Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Jesus Escobar

Seller: Juan C. Escobar

Date: 06/12/20

LUDLOW

60 Clearwater Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Corey Day

Seller: Mel K. Kwatowski

Date: 06/05/20

99 Edgewood Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Jason A. Chelo

Seller: Scott R. Johnson

Date: 06/05/20

146 Highland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Robert McRobbie

Seller: Meghan Lynch

Date: 06/03/20

148 Highland Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Caitlin G. Pestana

Seller: Corey S. Day

Date: 06/05/20

115 Laconia St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Dominick A. Corsetti

Seller: Boyko, Stanley S., (Estate)

Date: 06/08/20

21 Main Blvd.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $213,100

Buyer: Garrett M. Richard

Seller: George A. Hapcook

Date: 06/08/20

434 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Todd M. Nareau

Seller: Henry E. Gaviglio

Date: 06/04/20

66 New Crest St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Samuel J. Acevedo-Nichols

Seller: Jason Gagnon

Date: 06/08/20

MONSON

14 Crest Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Eric T. Alexopoulos

Seller: Douglas K. Dehanas

Date: 06/05/20

71 Maxwell Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Kalli Arbour

Seller: Pamela J. Arbour

Date: 06/09/20

8 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Christopher Glista

Seller: David A. Proulx

Date: 06/11/20

MONTGOMERY

30 Mountain Acres

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Alfred G. Ames

Seller: Nina D. Fountain

Date: 06/11/20

PALMER

8 1st St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Double R. Enterprises LLC

Seller: Atlas Die LLC

Date: 06/03/20

49 Charles St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $228,750

Buyer: Andrew McCabe

Seller: Charles E. McCabe

Date: 06/12/20

4037 Hill St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Peter J. Kuzontkoski

Seller: Dianne L. Lefebvre

Date: 06/08/20

26 Homestead St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Alexander C. Aghjayan

Seller: Paul K. Clinton

Date: 06/10/20

Mechanic St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $228,500

Buyer: Lisa D. Gagnon

Seller: Edward T. Moynihan

Date: 06/11/20

125 State St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $125,500

Buyer: Kevin J. Czaplicki

Seller: Cascade Funding 2017-1 Al

Date: 06/05/20

RUSSELL

96 West Main St.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $188,500

Buyer: Tracy Shaw

Seller: Kevin P. Kennedy

Date: 06/03/20

SPRINGFIELD

20 Alderman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $230,500

Buyer: Noel Soto-Cruz

Seller: Diep T. Lam

Date: 06/15/20

125-127 Alderman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Luis E. Izquierdo

Seller: TM Properties Inc.

Date: 06/15/20

1174 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Shawn M. Hyland

Seller: Donna M. Houser

Date: 06/10/20

41 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $176,900

Buyer: Mark R. Theriaque

Seller: Norman Mercier

Date: 06/12/20

155 Ashbrook St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $201,500

Buyer: Hem B. Bhattarai

Seller: Richard C. Ericksberg

Date: 06/09/20

9 Beauregard St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Luis Comas-Mejia

Seller: KEC Properties LLC

Date: 06/08/20

88 Benton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $251,900

Buyer: Pedro A. Joubert-Collazo

Seller: Adeleke Thomas

Date: 06/16/20

71 Bernard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $184,000

Buyer: Yamaira Gonzalez

Seller: H&N LLC

Date: 06/03/20

47 Biltmore St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Thang Nugyen

Seller: Raith P. Son

Date: 06/16/20

77 Biltmore St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $117,000

Buyer: Khari Crittendon

Seller: John T. Thompson

Date: 06/12/20

220 Birchland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $212,800

Buyer: Ann Hughes

Seller: Lorraine M. Strain

Date: 06/15/20

41 Blaine St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Carlos Deleon

Seller: A&D Property Group LLC

Date: 06/12/20

81 Brickett St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $116,000

Buyer: Grosz RT

Seller: Bettie R. Young

Date: 06/05/20

88 Butternut St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Kathleen A. Flynn

Seller: Deborah A. O’Brien

Date: 06/08/20

15 Cass St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Edgardo E. Terrero

Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC

Date: 06/09/20

111 Clydesdale Lane

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Irmgartd Camacho

Seller: Mariam Saleh

Date: 06/08/20

266 Corcoran Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $169,000

Buyer: Matthew S. Casey

Seller: Richard G. Martin

Date: 06/12/20

Davenport St. (NS)

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $116,000

Buyer: Grosz RT

Seller: Bettie R. Young

Date: 06/05/20

131 Dwight Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Luke Paull

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 06/03/20

1446-1450 Dwight St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $179,500

Buyer: Garey Allen

Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC

Date: 06/08/20

32 Elaine Circle

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Erich S. Driscoll

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 06/04/20

1 Florentine Gardens

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Natalie C. Cotton-Nessler

Seller: Joanne Goubourn

Date: 06/04/20

32 Forest St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Alejandro F. Marrero

Seller: London Realty LLC

Date: 06/05/20

186 Garland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Jeremy Skiba

Seller: Alexis N. Warth

Date: 06/08/20

61 Garland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Alexandra M. Otero

Seller: Jennifer Holloway

Date: 06/05/20

127 Garnet St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $211,000

Buyer: Nikeya L. Lowery

Seller: Jeffrey W. Provost

Date: 06/10/20

180 Garvey Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Andrea Punch

Seller: Borgy LLC

Date: 06/16/20

43 Gertrude St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $165,500

Buyer: Krystal M. Vega

Seller: James F. Vandyke

Date: 06/12/20

41 Hayden Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Valley Castle Holdings

Date: 06/16/20

69 Hood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Jose E. Vargas-Baez

Seller: Enrique Ortiz

Date: 06/12/20

132 Hudson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $171,500

Buyer: Robert P. Hanrahan

Seller: Sean D. Mangan

Date: 06/15/20

15 Irene St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Christopher Reeve

Seller: Elizabeth A. Scanlon

Date: 06/05/20

103 Kirby St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $177,379

Buyer: Bryan W. Punderson

Seller: Theodore J. Czepiel

Date: 06/10/20

19 Lamont St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Luiz A. Perez

Seller: Yanibel Vasquez

Date: 06/12/20

72 Larkspur St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Bennett

Seller: Luis Gonzalez

Date: 06/11/20

41 Lloyd Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Jeannette Smith

Seller: Notre Dame Properties LLC

Date: 06/05/20

101 Lowell St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $35,920,000

Buyer: Edgewater Tower LLC

Seller: Pynchon 2 Apartments LP

Date: 06/09/20

1163 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Cedar Green LLC

Seller: Ahap LLC

Date: 06/09/20

72 Mapledell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: B9 Industries Inc.

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 06/05/20

89 Maynard St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $164,000

Buyer: Edmanuel Collazo

Seller: Vincent B. Shorte

Date: 06/15/20

46 Midway St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Jose M. Ramos-Rosado

Seller: Jaimie L. Standing

Date: 06/05/20

43 Montmorenci St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $139,000

Buyer: Sue Kuang

Seller: Ventura Carrasco

Date: 06/09/20

80 Northampton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $126,000

Buyer: Alycar Investments LLC

Seller: US Bank

Date: 06/11/20

13 Notre Dame St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: MNB Builders LLC

Seller: Robert C. McElligott

Date: 06/15/20

1302 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $149,400

Buyer: Fernando Matos

Seller: Michael Lapointe

Date: 06/05/20

83 Parkside St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $169,900

Buyer: Roel J. Burnett

Seller: A. Geovannni Bernal

Date: 06/08/20

202 Plainfield St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $40,080,000

Buyer: Pynchon Townhomes LLC

Seller: Pynchon 1 Apartments LP

Date: 06/09/20

69 Prentice St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Roshanda Yates

Seller: Ivette Diaz

Date: 06/15/20

206 Prentice St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: James J. Ryan

Seller: Sarah K. Delisle

Date: 06/15/20

112 Quaker Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $124,054

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 06/11/20

79 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Valley Castle Holdings

Date: 06/16/20

31 Ravenwood St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Carlos Aguasvivas

Seller: Greg A. Pease

Date: 06/05/20

2001 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $7,000,000

Buyer: Friends Of Baystate Academy

Seller: Polman Realty LLC

Date: 06/11/20

260 Roy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Tyler M. Feinstein

Seller: Elke H. Davidson

Date: 06/15/20

251 Senator St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $123,000

Buyer: Stoney RT

Seller: Olga Jagiello

Date: 06/08/20

24 Sidney Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $158,000

Buyer: Marcia Levonne-Tate

Seller: Anthony Bourget

Date: 06/03/20

1427 South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Alfred J. Long

Seller: Jennifer M. Darcy-Guertin

Date: 06/15/20

1072 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Elghani Sons Inc.

Seller: RIJO Enterprises LLC

Date: 06/05/20

103 Superior Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $209,000

Buyer: Christine D. Johnson

Seller: Thomas G. Newell

Date: 06/16/20

23 Washington Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $319,000

Buyer: Debra Distefano

Seller: Jon A. Sandman

Date: 06/16/20

190 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Jeffrey Robinson-Beattie

Seller: Caitlyn D. Kelleher

Date: 06/09/20

2416 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jose Perales

Seller: Kyle G. Roy

Date: 06/08/20

238 Winterset Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: John D. Slavick

Seller: Lindsay Tanguay

Date: 06/05/20

19 Yale St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $297,500

Buyer: Nolava LLC

Seller: Valley Castle Holdings

Date: 06/16/20

SOUTHWICK

509 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Whalley Properties Inc.

Seller: Norman H. Storey

Date: 06/05/20

24 Woodside Circle

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Garrett W. O’Keefe

Seller: Charles G. Berthiaume

Date: 06/08/20

TOLLAND

331 Hartland Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $156,000

Buyer: Brian K. Falcetti

Seller: Wayne Simeone

Date: 06/15/20

WALES

32 Reed Hill Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $338,000

Buyer: Donna M. Szolusha

Seller: Sandra A. Wilk

Date: 06/12/20

WESTFIELD

10 Canterbury Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kara M. Krupa

Seller: Oak Ridge Custom Home Builders

Date: 06/15/20

27 East Bartlett St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Louis J. Siano

Seller: Theodore J. Kopyscinski

Date: 06/03/20

47 East Silver St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $291,250

Buyer: FHB Realty LLP

Seller: Ernest C. Gardner

Date: 06/12/20

26 Frederick St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $197,000

Buyer: Shawn M. Mahue

Seller: Ashley A. Hebda

Date: 06/08/20

63 Gary Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Petro Levchyk

Seller: Joan W. Konefal

Date: 06/15/20

129 Glenwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: Litza M. Luna-Bermudez

Seller: Maria A. Scott-Smith

Date: 06/12/20

188 Munger Hill Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Matthew Christy

Seller: Jonathan Queenin

Date: 06/15/20

345 Russellville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kristopher R. Kelley

Seller: Wayne S. Cunningham

Date: 06/12/20

8 Whitaker Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Michael S. Knurek

Seller: John F. Hoyt

Date: 06/15/20

WILBRAHAM

16 Bellows Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $459,900

Buyer: Heydi F. Podadera

Seller: Stephanie Eagles-Fox

Date: 06/12/20

3 Bonair Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $396,000

Buyer: Rebecca Smith

Seller: Shane M. Bruscoe

Date: 06/04/20

27 Brentwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Stephanie Eagles-Fox

Seller: Maurice G. Murphy

Date: 06/12/20

5 Bulkley Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: David P. Allum

Seller: David C. Weeks

Date: 06/10/20

288 Burleigh Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Steven M. Crochiere

Seller: Richard Schroll

Date: 06/15/20

115 Chilson Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Felix Y. Malinkevich

Seller: Roberts, William R., (Estate)

Date: 06/15/20

10 Hemingway Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $338,000

Buyer: Dayna Mahan

Seller: Amy J. Porter

Date: 06/04/20

188 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Michael C. Gouin

Seller: Joseph B. Doran

Date: 06/04/20

64 Old Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $184,900

Buyer: Keegan A. Voigt

Seller: Nelson Garcia

Date: 06/12/20

33 Pleasant View Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Robert J. Schroeter

Seller: Sandra K. Belcastro

Date: 06/15/20

400 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Alexandr Kaletin

Seller: Jeffrey A. Levasseur

Date: 06/15/20

Stonegate Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Derek J. Pelkey

Seller: William J. Giokas

Date: 06/16/20

42 Stonegate Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $439,000

Buyer: Jeffrey W. Hamer

Seller: Michele T. Agahigian

Date: 06/15/20

3 Westernview Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ethan J. Eady

Seller: Holda, Edward A., (Estate)

Date: 06/08/20

WEST SPRINGFIELD

167 Althea St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $176,500

Buyer: Meghan Provost

Seller: Sherry, Catherine M., (Estate)

Date: 06/16/20

232 Ashley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Theodore E. Fydenkevez

Seller: Revitalized Properties

Date: 06/15/20

191 Baldwin St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,250,000

Buyer: Palpum Raw LLC

Seller: Dasare Properties LLC

Date: 06/16/20

97 Cass Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $173,000

Buyer: Robert A. Murphy

Seller: Mary A. Fitzgerald

Date: 06/04/20

25 Clyde Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $183,982

Buyer: MTGLQ Investors LP

Seller: Susan M. Muzzy

Date: 06/11/20

47 Hewitt St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Alexandra D. Dupuis

Seller: Sean P. Riley

Date: 06/05/20

67 Hewitt St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Branden Patitucci

Seller: John J. Theriault

Date: 06/05/20

189 Hillcrest Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $199,500

Buyer: Andrew D. McMahon

Seller: 189 Hillcrest Avenue RT

Date: 06/05/20

95 Janet St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Olivia M. Schrader

Seller: Mark M. Salamon

Date: 06/12/20

5 Lennys Way

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Jonathan Dominik

Seller: Javed A. Naqvi

Date: 06/05/20

176 Lower Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Sarah B. Long

Seller: MAA Property LLC

Date: 06/10/20

81 Monastery Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Grisel Vargas

Seller: Gia Z. Catanzarite

Date: 06/08/20

772 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Lalit Ghalley

Seller: Jonathan Dominik

Date: 06/05/20

36 Southworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Dylan Brochu

Seller: Michael A. Krupa

Date: 06/11/20

156 Upper Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $199,900

Buyer: Marina Otero

Seller: Manchester Enterprises

Date: 06/12/20

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

20 Clifton Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $377,000

Buyer: Elena S. Davis

Seller: Susan E. Cormier

Date: 06/10/20

135 Mill Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Richard A. Weinberg

Seller: Daniel E. Boudreau

Date: 06/05/20

320 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $272,500

Buyer: 302 Realty LLC

Seller: Margaret T. Costa

Date: 06/10/20

15 Sunrise Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Dickinson Street LLC

Seller: Richard J. McKeown

Date: 06/05/20

BELCHERTOWN

221 Boardman St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $452,000

Buyer: Carla Sterling

Seller: Eilean L. Attwood

Date: 06/15/20

218 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Pedro Torres

Seller: Elizabeth McNamara

Date: 06/11/20

45 Lake Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: John Bowler

Seller: Glen Hupfer

Date: 06/03/20

227 North Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $245,500

Buyer: 809 College Highway LLC

Seller: Josephine M. Fontaine

Date: 06/15/20

EASTHAMPTON

7 1st Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Jeanette Paluh

Seller: Aimie J. Sullivan

Date: 06/05/20

89 Autumn Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Nina Rogowsky

Seller: Edward J. Gallivan

Date: 06/12/20

15 Beyer Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Christopher D. Madsen

Seller: Samuel R. Maule

Date: 06/03/20

40 Carillon Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $405,850

Buyer: Anna M. Leue

Seller: Andrew C. Keller

Date: 06/04/20

20 East Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $259,900

Buyer: Noah Cooper

Seller: Timothy J. Garceau

Date: 06/05/20

3 Monska Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Walter J. Graff

Seller: Lynn A. Helems

Date: 06/05/20

21 River Valley Way

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $398,750

Buyer: Angelo D. Intile

Seller: Robert Solosko

Date: 06/03/20

74 Williston Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $223,969

Buyer: First NLC TR

Seller: Alice Knox-Eaton

Date: 06/08/20

GOSHEN

30 Lake Dr.

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: David A. Damsky

Seller: Susan C. Bourque

Date: 06/15/20

GRANBY

12 Deerbrook Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Chevy J. Kelker

Seller: Cecilia M. Laporte

Date: 06/09/20

277 East State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $281,400

Buyer: Andre D. Pelletier

Seller: Saunders N. Whittlesey

Date: 06/03/20

62 West St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Hannah Larrabee

Seller: Jacob G. Callery

Date: 06/08/20

HADLEY

68 Huntington Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $268,750

Buyer: Ashleigh K. Malinowski

Seller: Joseph B. Malinowski

Date: 06/12/20

2 Indian Pipe Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $698,000

Buyer: Bruce D. Tyler

Seller: Whyte FT

Date: 06/15/20

HATFIELD

166 Main St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Jason W. Shea

Seller: Strong, Teresa M., (Estate)

Date: 06/15/20

MIDDLEFIELD

163 Arthur Pease Road

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Raymond J. Bressette

Seller: Jonathan Horning

Date: 06/05/20

NORTHAMPTON

72 Austin Circle

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Lamere

Seller: Christopher B. Nearey

Date: 06/05/20

137 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $128,000

Buyer: Rosemund LLC

Seller: Mary E. Just

Date: 06/09/20

155 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: MRC Enterprises LLC

Seller: Emerson Way LLC

Date: 06/10/20

595 Haydenville Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Seth H. Gregory

Seller: Helen E. Symons

Date: 06/12/20

40 Spring St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Sarah L. Gilleman

Seller: Grosz RT

Date: 06/08/20

52 Winterberry Lane

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Jonathan Roberts

Seller: Shelly L. Rifken

Date: 06/12/20

PLAINFIELD

27 Broom St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Almond Property Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Farmhouse Properties LLC

Date: 06/10/20

23 Mountain St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $298,000

Buyer: Alix Daguzan

Seller: June M. Lynds

Date: 06/15/20

SOUTH HADLEY

57 Dartmouth St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Joshua J. Rondeau

Seller: Derek M. Brin

Date: 06/10/20

8 Marcel St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Tucker Bixby

Seller: Rosinski Realty Inc.

Date: 06/12/20

49 North Main St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $337,500

Buyer: Todd Grover

Seller: Maurice R. Laflamme

Date: 06/12/20

14 San Souci Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: William P. Barry

Seller: Michael Brown

Date: 06/15/20

26 Tampa St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $221,000

Buyer: Susan K. Narey

Seller: Gagnon, Doris R., (Estate)

Date: 06/09/20

136 Woodbridge St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $373,000

Buyer: Flannery L. Merideth

Seller: George R. Dempsey

Date: 06/08/20

SOUTHAMPTON

133 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Joseph G. Lafreniere

Seller: Alfred J. Albano

Date: 06/08/20

119 White Loaf Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Luis O. Maisonet

Seller: Alan D. Kitch

Date: 06/08/20

WARE

3 Meadow Heights Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $179,900

Buyer: Matthew P. Thibodeau

Seller: Brenda L. Scibelli

Date: 06/08/20

WILLIAMSBURG

28-R Fairfield Ave.

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Rory Zononi

Seller: Laurie B. Farkas

Date: 06/05/20

WORTHINGTON

159 Cummington Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Royer

Seller: Richard G. Higgins TR

Date: 06/12/20

570 Dingle Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Tina J. Crotty-Vandoloski

Seller: Michael P. Frazier

Date: 06/04/20